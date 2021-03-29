Al Sharpton Calls for Derek Chauvin’s Conviction Ahead of Murder Trial

Al Sharpton called for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on Sunday night at a prayer vigil ahead of the murder trial in connection with George Floyd’s death.

Sharpton hosted a prayer vigil the night before Chauvin’s trial was scheduled to begin, where Sharpton and Floyd’s family called for Chauvin to be held accountable for his actions, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

“We must show with this case that a police officer must face the law just like anybody else,” Sharpton said.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise, added that the jury should find Chauvin guilty.

“I have faith that he will get convicted. Just like everybody who’s seen that video because the video is the proof,” Philonise Floyd said.

Chauvin faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, in connection with Floyd’s death. The second-degree murder charge carries a penalty of up to 40 years.

Chauvin was caught on video kneeling onto Floyd’s neck on May 25, 2020, while Floyd was handcuffed, for nine minutes until he died.

Chauvin and the other officers involved in George Floyd’s death were fired the day after Floyd’s death and later arrested. The officers had been responding to a report of a forgery at a business when the incident took place.

Opening statements for Chauvin’s murder trial began Monday, March 29.