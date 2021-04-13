Police Officer Kim Potter, Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright, Has Resigned

Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center Police officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, has resigned effective immediately.

This is the letter that the now-former officer submitted to the Brooklyn Center mayor, acting city manager and police chief. https://t.co/x05OlaxCaB pic.twitter.com/xPwGsBdiKf — Mara Gottfried (@MaraGottfried) April 13, 2021

“I am tendering my resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department effective immediately,” Potter wrote in a letter.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and to my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” she added.

In addition to Potter, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced that Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned as well.

The mayor said the new police leadership was committed to working with community leaders and protesters, who say Wright was racially profiled.

“We’re hoping that we’re turning over a new leaf now,” he said. “I’m confident of that now.”

Wright was shot as police were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

“I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” the officer is heard shouting on her body cam footage released Monday. She draws her weapon after the man breaks free from police outside his car and gets back behind the wheel.

After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away, and the officer is heard saying, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.