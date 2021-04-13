Riot Breaks Out in Portland over Shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota

Portland, Oregon, police declared a protest over the shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to be a riot after the crowd turned violent Monday night. Police made multiple arrests after orders to disperse were ignored.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday night, a crowd gathered at the Penumbra Kelly Building and began throwing objects at police officers, according to a statement from Portland Police Bureau officials. The crowd removed barrier tape and threw glass bottles, frozen water bottles, rocks, ball bearings, and other objects at officers. They also shot fireworks at the police.

A riot has been declared in Portland OR at the protest for Duante Wright pic.twitter.com/52Fa5ZBVSf — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) April 13, 2021

About two hours later, police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse. The crowd refused to comply and began stealing rocks and landscaping bricks from neighbors to use as weapons against officers.

When the crowd continued the violence against police, officials declared the protest to be a riot and began moving the crowd forcibly. After moving the crowd back a few blocks, police disengaged.

A bull rush happens in Portland OR at the protest for Duante Wright. pic.twitter.com/K5g00eIGYD — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) April 13, 2021

The crowd grew to at least 200 people before moving against the officers, Fox 12 Oregon reported. Officials did not disclose how many, if any, people were arrested.

Black Lives Matter Protest April 12th 2021 – fireworks at the Penumbra Kelly Building. #DaunteWright #BLM #Portland pic.twitter.com/UEgFW6ypz0 — Nick Macdonald (@MacdonaldNick) April 13, 2021

The rioters came out to protest the killing by Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officers of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Police officials in that city said the officer accidentally shot Wright while possibly intending to deploy a Taser, Breitbart reported. Police officials identified the officer as 25-year veteran Kim Potter.

Rioting and looting continued in Brooklyn Center during a second night of protests. The looting and vandalism led to the arrest of 53 protesters in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis.