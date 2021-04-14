Rioters in Portland Burn Police Union Building After Shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota

Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, set fire to the police union building during a pre-announced “direct action.” Despite the advance notice and the history of attacks on the facility, Portland Police Bureau officers were unable to stop the behavior.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officials pleaded in advance with Antifa regarding a pre-announced direct action plan to attack the area surrounding the Portland Police Association office in the Kenton neighborhood. The PPB statement reads:

called “direct action” event this evening at Kenton Park (with a 9 p.m. march). Such events have historically included wanton destruction of public and private property, violence and the active threat of harm by thrown or propelled objects, fire and impact weapons. Similarly advertised events promoted and then engaged in arson and riots. … The event advertised tonight may take place in or near the Kenton neighborhood. In the past, violent crowds have targeted the Portland Police Association office and employees with arson and other violent acts in that neighborhood. Violent crowds have also targeted North Precinct, including attempts to burn it down.

At about 10 p.m., protesters arrived and nearly immediately started a fire near the rear of the police union building.

Pedestrians and vehicles blocking the streets and fireworks being lit. https://t.co/dOgzTiZz1o — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 14, 2021

A few minutes later, police report people “using accelerants on a door” to set fire to the police union headquarters.

People appear to be using accelerants on a door to ignite a fire which is growing larger. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 14, 2021

The rioters painted the name Daunte Wright on the building and then set the doorway on fire, a video tweeted by independent journalist Sergio Olmos shows. A Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer shot and killed Wright as he attempted to resist arrest and flee during a traffic stop on Sunday. Three nights of rioting and looting ensued.

Last summer in Portland there were over 100 days of consecutive protests for racial justice. Tonight abolitionist protesters wrote Daunte Wright and ACAB on the Portland police association building and then sit it on fire pic.twitter.com/N4vxpn8GyR — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 14, 2021

A neighbor attempted to put out the fire with a garden hose. Lack of water pressure and intense heat from the flames prevented the neighbor’s attempt at firefighting from being successful.

A neighbor tries to put out the fire using a garden house on the Portland police Association building pic.twitter.com/chUcwaKWRZ — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 14, 2021

Photos tweeted by PPB officials show the intensity of the fire and the damage caused. The police tweet followed the formal declaration of a riot.

Photos of the fire, charred entry, and @PDXFire personnel assisting in extinguishing the flames. pic.twitter.com/yLVDf55PhR — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 14, 2021

PPB officials estimated that about 200 people participated in the pre-announced direct action. Despite the advance notice, police seemed unwilling, or unable to stop the rioters from setting fire to the police association building. Police officer made only a single arrest — Alma Raven-Guido. Officers found a crowbar, spray paint cans, and a heavy marker in her possession.

Press Release: UPDATE: Lighters, Accelerant Seized as Evidence Related to Arson (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/1zbxJY7kl5 pic.twitter.com/OHynq7MSNd — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 14, 2021

Officials report the 19-year-old Raven-Guido is facing charges of Arson II.

KATU reporter Dan McCarthy tweeted photos of the damage and a mugshot reported to be of the alleged arsonist.

Portland Police declared a riot last night after a fire was set inside the Portland Police Association building. No reported injuries, and no one was inside at the time. One arrested for arson (pictured) #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/HspfAOfrKI — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) April 14, 2021

A few nights earlier, other Antifa rioters set fire to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Breitbart reported. The incident came as ICE officers were inside the building.