Rioters in Portland Burn Police Union Building After Shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota

Antifa sets fire to Portland Police Association headquarters on April 13. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Sergio Olmos)
Twitter Video Screenshot/Sergio Olmos
Bob Price

Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, set fire to the police union building during a pre-announced “direct action.” Despite the advance notice and the history of attacks on the facility, Portland Police Bureau officers were unable to stop the behavior.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officials pleaded in advance with Antifa regarding a pre-announced direct action plan to attack the area surrounding the Portland Police Association office in the Kenton neighborhood. The PPB statement reads:

called “direct action” event this evening at Kenton Park (with a 9 p.m. march). Such events have historically included wanton destruction of public and private property, violence and the active threat of harm by thrown or propelled objects, fire and impact weapons. Similarly advertised events promoted and then engaged in arson and riots.

The event advertised tonight may take place in or near the Kenton neighborhood. In the past, violent crowds have targeted the Portland Police Association office and employees with arson and other violent acts in that neighborhood. Violent crowds have also targeted North Precinct, including attempts to burn it down.

At about 10 p.m., protesters arrived and nearly immediately started a fire near the rear of the police union building.

A few minutes later, police report people “using accelerants on a door” to set fire to the police union headquarters.

The rioters painted the name Daunte Wright on the building and then set the doorway on fire, a video tweeted by independent journalist Sergio Olmos shows. A Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer shot and killed Wright as he attempted to resist arrest and flee during a traffic stop on Sunday. Three nights of rioting and looting ensued.

A neighbor attempted to put out the fire with a garden hose. Lack of water pressure and intense heat from the flames prevented the neighbor’s attempt at firefighting from being successful.

Photos tweeted by PPB officials show the intensity of the fire and the damage caused. The police tweet followed the formal declaration of a riot.

PPB officials estimated that about 200 people participated in the pre-announced direct action. Despite the advance notice, police seemed unwilling, or unable to stop the rioters from setting fire to the police association building. Police officer made only a single arrest — Alma Raven-Guido. Officers found a crowbar, spray paint cans, and a heavy marker in her possession.

Officials report the 19-year-old Raven-Guido is facing charges of Arson II.

KATU reporter Dan McCarthy tweeted photos of the damage and a mugshot reported to be of the alleged arsonist.

A few nights earlier, other Antifa rioters set fire to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Breitbart reported. The incident came as ICE officers were inside the building.

