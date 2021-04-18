Report: Shots Fired at Minnesota National Guard Members in Minneapolis

The Minnesota National Guard said some of its members came under fire in northern Minneapolis on Sunday morning.
“A @MNNationalGuard and @MinneapolisPD neighborhood security team was fired upon early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting near Penn Avenue and Broadway in Minneapolis,” the guard tweeted just before 11:00 a.m.:
In another post, the guard said the incident occurred around 4:19 a.m. “as a light-colored SUV fired several shots at an @MinnesotaOSN security team providing neighborhood security,” adding no one was seriously injured:
The guard shared details about the members who were hurt, noting two of them sustained minor injuries.
“One Guardsman sustained an injury from shattered glass requiring additional care and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment. The other Guardsman received only superficial injuries,” the post read:
Major General Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General, expressed relief none of the members were seriously hurt.
“This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time,” he said, KIMT reported.
According to the Minnesota Operation Safety Net (Minnesota OSN) Twitter page, the two Guardsmen were part of the operation’s security team.
The KIMT report continued:
Operation Safety Net is a joint effort among the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the State of Minnesota and local jurisdictions. The Minnesota National Guard says it was activated as part of the effort to protect people, freedom of speech and property during the Derek Chauvin trial as well as the aftermath of the police involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.
Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) mobilized the National Guard once rioters vandalized the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 11 after the shooting took place, Breitbart News reported.
In a tweet Monday, the Minnesota National Guard said it had “just over 500 personnel activated in support of @MinnesotaOSN as of this morning.”
“The @MNNationalGuard had plans in place to increase that number in the coming days as closing arguments approach in the trial of Derek Chauvin,” the post concluded.
