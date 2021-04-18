Report: Shots Fired at Minnesota National Guard Members in Minneapolis

The Minnesota National Guard said some of its members came under fire in northern Minneapolis on Sunday morning.

“A @MNNationalGuard and @MinneapolisPD neighborhood security team was fired upon early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting near Penn Avenue and Broadway in Minneapolis,” the guard tweeted just before 11:00 a.m.:

A @MNNationalGuard and @MinneapolisPD neighborhood security team was fired upon early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting near Penn Avenue and Broadway in Minneapolis. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) April 18, 2021

In another post, the guard said the incident occurred around 4:19 a.m. “as a light-colored SUV fired several shots at an @MinnesotaOSN security team providing neighborhood security,” adding no one was seriously injured:

The shooting occurred on or about 4:19 a.m., as a light-colored SUV fired several shots at an @MinnesotaOSN security team providing neighborhood security. No team members were seriously injured. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) April 18, 2021

The guard shared details about the members who were hurt, noting two of them sustained minor injuries.