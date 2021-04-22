Back the Blue Rally Draws Support in Upstate New York

A Back the Blue rally in Livingston County, New York, on Saturday drew a long parade of cars and a lot of attention to those who witnessed it.

The event’s organizer, Rachel Miller, said the event was all about “helping out the community.”

“We are supporting local business and just really appreciating what our officers do because they do a lot,” Miller told the Livingston County News.

Most of the people who lined up to support the event held up “Back the Blue” signs, and some held up signs in support of former President Donald Trump, the Genesee Sun reported. A small group of protesters held up signs demonstrating against the rally, according to the Sun.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office informed the public about Saturday’s event on Facebook but declined to endorse or take an official position on it.

“We are impartial keepers of the peace,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Back the Blue” rallies have been popular across the country. One “rolling” Back the Blue rally in Massachusetts saw record turnout in August 2020.

That same month, more than 200 pro-police demonstrators attended a Back the Blue rally in North Carolina.