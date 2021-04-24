Portland Police Declare Riot After Antifa Vandalize more Businesses

Portland Police Bureau officials declared an “Autonomous Demonstration” to be a riot after protesters began vandalizing businesses and forcing their way into an occupied restaurant.

A social media post called for an “Autonomous Demonstration” at Couch Park in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night. The post called for demonstrators to “Bloc Up” — a call to wear black bloc to “make it difficult for police to identify lawbreakers,” police officials stated.

A group of about 50 people are marching through NW Portland. One Starbucks had its windows smashed at NW 23rd/Overton pic.twitter.com/PCqEP1wlNG — Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) April 24, 2021

As demonstrators began blocking roadways, smashing windows, painting graffiti, and forcing their way into at least one occupied restaurant, police declared the incident to be a riot and ordered protesters to leave, Fox 12 Portland’s Drew Marine tweeted.

Portland Police have declared this gathering a riot @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/C34Blj8MzX — Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) April 24, 2021

Police say rioters attacked one resident who attempted to film their march by throwing a rock through the homeowner’s window.

Much of the anger of the rioters appeared to target Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler who recently extended the city’s state of emergency order following the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

“F**k Ted Wheeler,” demonstrators shouted as they marched past a restaurant and through the streets.

A city gripped with fear, cheer “fucked Ted Wheeler” and laughs pic.twitter.com/ssaidAQ5Lg — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis (@Claudio_Report) April 24, 2021

Fuck you Tevis you feckless fucking piece of shit#PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/PiY4zNOg8S — it_ain’t_pretty_ (@it_aint_pretty_) April 24, 2021

Police officials say officers made two arrested — Jacob A. Camello, 29, and Crystal M. Miranda, 29. Both face charges of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, the report states. Camello reportedly also had items in his possession to facilitate criminal mischief.