Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, a 23-year-old Minnesota man, was sentenced to four years in prison after helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station following George Floyd’s death, according to prosecutors.

In addition to his sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota stated Robinson was ordered to pay $12 million in restitution for damage to Minneapolis’ third police precinct that occurred during a riot on May 28, 2020.

“Mr. Robinson chose to depart from lawful protest and instead engaged in violence and destruction,” said Acting US Attorney Anders Folk. “The arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct put lives at risk and contributed to widespread lawlessness in Minneapolis.”

“With today’s sentence, Mr. Robinson is held accountable for his actions,” Folk added.

Robinson pleaded guilty in mid-December to one count of conspiracy to commit arson after he was caught on video surveillance throwing a Molotov cocktail, according to a criminal complaint.

Robinson could also be seen on video offering assistance in the lighting of another individual’s Molotov cocktail, which was launched toward the police station last year.

Other co-conspirators who have pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit arson for their roles in the arson at the Third Precinct building include Bryce Michael Williams, Davon De-Andre Turner, and Branden Michael Wolfe, all of which are currently awaiting sentencing.

Robinson’s actions also garnered the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“ATF is committed to investigating the civil unrest arsons of 2020 that occurred throughout the Twin Cities,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Reed, who represents the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “Arson, being inherently violent, is a serious crime that put many of our community members at risk, and it cannot be tolerated.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.