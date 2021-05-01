Antifa Assaults Small Child, Seattle Police During May Day Riot, Say Cops

Police in Seattle declared an Antifa May Day protest to be a riot after marchers reportedly assaulted cops and a small child. The rioters continued, marching into the streets committing crimes.

Antifa began a May Day demonstration in Cal Anderson Park in Seattle on Saturday evening, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department. The protest became violent as Antifa began throwing flares, bottles, eggs, paint, and a bag filled with an unidentified liquid.

Group now approaching Cal Anderson Park. Crowd has thrown flares, bottles, eggs, paint and a bag of unidentified liquid at officers. pic.twitter.com/kGiMvtw74Q — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 1, 2021

Independent journalist Katie Daviscourt tweeted a video showing police following the marchers and saying someone in the crowd had assaulted a small child a few minutes earlier.

The Seattle Police Department announced the group of marchers assaulted a small child and they will be attempting to arrest the suspect. The group has committed multiple crimes. pic.twitter.com/lEmQQfIMoU — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) May 1, 2021

Daviscourt reported police were unable to identify the person who actually committed the assault and not make an arrest in that case.

Update on Antifa’s assault of a small child at today’s May Day march in Seattle: SPD attempted to identify the suspect but failed to do so. Therefore, no arrest was made on the individual during the March. — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) May 2, 2021

Seattle police began making other arrests as the crowd became violent and refused an order to disperse.

Multiple arrests have been made at Cal Anderson after an Antifa militant threw water at myself. pic.twitter.com/UtzQXKz3Qt — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) May 1, 2021

A man under arrest is being carried out by Seattle PD. pic.twitter.com/e7axuawWGI — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) May 2, 2021

Seattle police tweeted they arrested four people at Cal Anderson Park.

Officers have made four arrests at Cal Anderson Park. More details as they become available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 2, 2021