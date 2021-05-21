A police officer in Aurora, Colorado, issued a department-wide email recently announcing his retirement and offering his assessment of the climate surrounding law enforcement.

“I am leaving Colorado for palm trees and less communism,” wrote Daniel Bertelson, who is a 16-year veteran of the Aurora Police Department (APD), according to CBS Denver.

“Try to ignore the politicians and media,” he urged his colleagues. “They know nothing of this profession or honor; they’re self-serving con artists, well-dressed pimps and prostitutes at best.”

President Joe Biden recently blamed law enforcement officers for fueling “distrust” among minority communities in a proclamation declaring Peace Officers Memorial Day and “Police Week,” Breitbart News reported May 10.

“Biden’s statement shows how committed his administration is in raising the cause of the Black Lives Matter movement in every aspect of government, even while honoring law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty,” the outlet said.

According to CBS Denver, the number of police officers leaving APD has risen in recent years, growing to over 60 percent from 2019 to 2020.

“That comes as the city is also seeing rising crime rates, a trend seen in other Colorado cities and across the country,” the report stated.

In March, Fox 31 reported Aurora overtook Colorado Springs as the second most violent city in the state.

“Pueblo is still the state’s most violent city per capita, but Denver and Aurora produce the lion’s share of violent crime in Colorado,” the outlet said.

However, Bertelson added he was honored to have served as an APD officer and thanked those with the department for their advice, kind words, and friendship.

“As the war against police rages on in an environment where you can literally do no right, I pray for the safety, success and happiness of each of you,” he noted.

Bertelson is assigned to the investigative support section and will officially exit the department on June 1, a public information officer told reporters.

“Never forget,” Bertelson continued, “you are all capable of incredible things in and out of law enforcement, never lose faith in yourself.”