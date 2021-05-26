Portland Rioters Set Fire by Courthouse, Vandalize Businesses

Portland Police Bureau officers arrested five people in connection to yet another night of rioting in the city. Antifa rioters set fires near the justice center and vandalized multiple businesses in the area.
“At about 9:13 p.m., people pushed a dumpster against the Justice Center near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street,” Portland Police Bureau officials said in a written statement. “People tried to get a fire started in the dumpster. Many people approached the Justice Center holding umbrellas to obscure their actions and movements.”
I’m at the JC where riot pigs just showed up. It’s been declared an unlawful #PortlandProtests #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FdUnAyRIpR
— it_ain’t_pretty_ (@it_aint_pretty_) May 26, 2021
Police officials report that rioters attempted to pry open the doors on the north side of the justice center building. Rioters began assaulting officers with frozen water bottles, glass bottles, eggs, and metal spikes. They also attacked officers with mortar-style fireworks, officials stated.
Portland Police were hit with mortar fireworks from #antifa when they retreated from the riot. Antifa set a large fire on the side of the Justice Center that required police & the fire department to respond. pic.twitter.com/DzALkqfniP
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021
Fireworks thrown. Cops just getting pelleted with shit #PortlandProtests #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/WapgL20Lao
— it_ain’t_pretty_ (@it_aint_pretty_) May 26, 2021
Antifa rioters wearing all black and carrying black umbrellas set off smoke bombs to obscure their activities.
deleted footage of smoke bomb during #Antifa riots in #Portland (Not my footage) pic.twitter.com/nv8LNnvNLP
— pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) May 26, 2021
Rioters moved on from the courthouse to attack multiple downtown businesses and city hall.
The sound of broken glass #PortlandProtests #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/4ih3GLfO22
— it_ain’t_pretty_ (@it_aint_pretty_) May 26, 2021
City Hall gets smashed #PortlandProtests #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/lXwxDhmchN
— it_ain’t_pretty_ (@it_aint_pretty_) May 26, 2021
Jewelry store gets smashed #PortlandProtests #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/5qA3sfmS77
— it_ain’t_pretty_ (@it_aint_pretty_) May 26, 2021
Starbucks gets a fireworks show #PortlandProtests #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/MBPwEiSkj5
— it_ain’t_pretty_ (@it_aint_pretty_) May 26, 2021
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse damaged while people are eating. Starbucks and jewelry store also damaged. #Portland #PDX #Riot #protest pic.twitter.com/9iGZXvMKrG
— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) May 26, 2021
Portland police officers eventually moved in and made five arrests.
An arrest is made #PortlandProtests #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/kjQZTzM9OY
— it_ain’t_pretty_ (@it_aint_pretty_) May 26, 2021
Portland Police Bureau officials report the following arrests:
30-year-old Elizabeth Hall ? Criminal Mischief II
30-year-old Emery Hall ? Criminal Mischief II, Escape III
23-year-old Rhiannon Millar-Griffin ? Criminal Mischief I, Riot
22-year-old Jacob Myers ? Criminal Mischief I
21-year-old Jarrid Huber ? Arson I, Criminal Mischief I, Criminal Mischief II x 5, Riot
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, GAB, and Facebook.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.