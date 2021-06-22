Police Union Blasts Politicians, Media for ‘Gaslighting’ Public

The largest police union in the nation blasted politicians and the media on Tuesday for helping fuel the anti-police rhetoric while it is at a high.

“As Violent Crime SURGES across American,” the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) tweeted, “some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the Police are the Problem…”

The post included some statistics from cities run by Democrats, which show homicides and shootings surged in 2020. The tweet included a graphic showing rising homicide and shooting percentages in six cities during 2020.

As Violent Crime SURGES across America, some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the Police are the Problem… Homicides:

Atlanta ⬆️ 58%

Portland ⬆️ 533%

Philadelphia ⬆️ 37% Shootings:

New York City ⬆️ 64%

Los Angeles ⬆️ 51%

Chicago ⬆️ 18% pic.twitter.com/5RbhbKY312 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 22, 2021

The graphic shows cities like Atlanta with a 58 percent rise in homicides and a 40 percent rise in shootings.

According to the post, the largest rise in these crimes was in Portland, Oregon. Portland saw an unparalleled increase in crime last year, with homicides rising over 530 percent in addition to shootings rising over 125 percent.

Last year, Portland alone saw more than 150 days of violent protests after the death of George Floyd.

The other cities shown in the graphic are New York City with a 13 percent rise in homicides and an astonishing 64 percent increase in shootings. Los Angeles, another Democrat-controlled city, had a 22 percent increase in homicides and a 51 percent increase in shootings in 2020, while Philadelphia had a 37 percent increase in homicides and a 27 percent increase in shootings.

Breitbart News has extensively reported on gun-related crimes in the crime-ridden, Democrat-led city of Chicago. The graphic from the FOP only shows Chicago in 2020, which had a five percent increase in homicides and an 18 percent increase in shootings.