The Washington Post admitted Wednesday that Republicans do not support defunding the police following the White House’s claims the GOP backed such measures.

“Although Republicans all opposed Biden’s coronavirus relief package, no one voted to cut, or defund, anything,” WaPo wrote, as White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed on June 23, when she said, “That was voted into law by Democrats just a couple of months ago. Some might say that the other party was for defunding the police; I’ll let others say that, but that’s a piece.”

WaPo added that “voting against a one-time infusion of cash is not the same as voting to cut funding, so there is little basis to claim that Republicans are trying to ‘defund the police.'”

The paper also noted Psaki was not the only member of the administration attempting to spin the message.

A senior adviser to President Joe Biden, Cedric Richmond, was mentioned in the article for his comments June 27 on Fox News, when he said, “the truth is, they [Republicans] defunded the police”:

Let’s talk about who defunded the police. When we were in Congress last year trying to pass … an emergency relief plan for cities that were cash-strapped and laying off police and firefighters, it was the Republicans who objected to it. And in fact, they didn’t get funding until the American Rescue Plan, which, our plan allowed state and local governments to replenish their police departments and do the other things that are needed. So look, Republicans are very good at staying on talking points of who says ‘defund the police,’ but the truth is, they defunded the police.

The establishment news outlet, however, did not mention all the times the Democrats have used “defund the police” rhetoric.

Breitbart News compiled the many instances of the anti-police rhetoric from the Democrats as follows: