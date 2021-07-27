Former President Donald Trump warned of “Communist Democrats” destroying America’s big cities after former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) was assaulted and robbed in Oakland, California, on Monday afternoon.

“Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was savagely assaulted and robbed yesterday in Oakland, where they defunded the police. Our once great cities, like New York, Detroit, San Francisco, and so many others, have become a paradise for criminals because of Democrats,” Trump said in a statement.

A statement posted on Boxer’s Twitter account, outlined the incident, which police later confirmed. The daylight robber did not possess a gun.

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

The Oakland Police Department confirmed that at 1:15 p.m., while a victim was walking in the 300 block of Third Street, they were approached by a suspect, who forcefully “took loss from the victim,” and fled into a waiting vehicle. The incident is currently being investigated, and police declined to release the identity of the victim. The area of the assault is near Jack London Square. … The attack took place just hours after Oakland’s top federal and local law enforcement representatives pledged to take a tougher stance against criminals to deter violence at a Monday news conference.

The Oakland City Council recently diverted $17 million from the city’s police department to fund social programs, Breitbart News previously reported. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong warned of a “crisis” of violent crime as the council voted to slash funding, according to CBS San Francisco.

“When City Council members, the majority have voted to defund this police department, that additional $17 million that was reduced from the police department’s budget will have an impact,” Armstrong said at the time.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) opposed the cut in police funding, observing the city could lose 50 officers over it at a time when more police are necessary.

“We must give power back to police or America will never be safe. We cannot let Communist Democrats destroy our great cities. If we don’t stop them, our communities and our Country will be lost forever,” Trump concluded in his statement.

Police said robberies are up 15 percent this year while carjackings are up a 95 percent. Oakland’s homicide rate has also soared this year, NBC Bay Area reported.

“If homicide[s] were to continue at the current average rate for the rest of 2021, there could be 135 killings by the end of December,” according to the station.