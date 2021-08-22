WATCH: Antifa, Proud Boys Clash on Portland Streets with Explosives, Weapons

Chaos broke out on the streets of Portland on Sunday afternoon as Antifa and Proud Boys clashed in open combat. Video tweeted by multiple journalists shows the violence breaking out between the two groups while Portland Police carried out their promise to not interfere or intervene.

A conflict broke out in northeast Portland between Antifa members armed with improvised explosives and Proud Boys armed with paintball guns and other weapons. Video shows the escalation of violence as the two sides went to battle.

Not sure if they was a failed vehicular attack but a white van crashed near the right-wing rally in NE Portland. It lead to violent clashes in the street between antifa & attendees of the patriotic-themed event. pic.twitter.com/769pUbN1DU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2021

The Proud Boys have just left the parking lot of their rally in Portland and things are getting crazy. There are several hundred anti-fascist counter protesters in the area. pic.twitter.com/wyYZHJ6a75 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2021

Proud Boys claimed a white van driven by Antifa attempted to drive into their group assembled in an abandoned K-Mart parking lot. After driving the Antifa crowd away, the Proud Boys group trashed the van and overturned it.

PORTLAND: Proudboys flip over an ANTIFA mobile that crashed near the empty parking lot a patriot event was being held at pic.twitter.com/Xbk7OzIszh — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 22, 2021

Both sides engaged in violence as Antifa threw improvised explosives at the Proud Boys. The Proud Boys returned fire with paintball guns and appeared to assault Antifa counter-protesters.

Another vehicle, allegedly driven by Antifa, appeared to drive into the crowd of Proud Boys who responded by vandalizing the van.

Antifa continues to retreat as the Proud Boys advance on their position. Both sides continue the violent actions against the other while police are nowhere to be seen.

Members of the Antifa and Proud Boys clash in Portland pic.twitter.com/KQe14XNQ0y — The Intrepid Journalism (@Vegz05) August 23, 2021

Proud boys find an Antifa member in his parked vehicle and pull him out of the truck before vandalizing it.

Proud Boys in Portland drag a guy out of his truck then destroy it and slash the tires. From @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/ijCnsmPxud — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2021

Proud Boys chant “f— antifa” after clashes at Parkrose High School in East Portland pic.twitter.com/TlRkWdJZNv — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 23, 2021