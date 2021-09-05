Antifa Allegedly Shoots Proud Boys Member During WA Vaccine-Mandate Protest

An Antifa counterprotester allegedly shot a Proud Boys member during an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Olympia, Washington, on Saturday. The shooting reportedly wounded Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a prominent Proud Boys member.

During an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Olympia, an as-yet-unidentified Antifa counterprotester fired a shot striking Toese in the leg, Fox News reported. The news outlet reports they have not confirmed the shooting victim’s identity. Multiple reports from the scene identify Toese as the shootingvictim.

In a video tweeted by The Daily Sneed, the sound of multiple gunshots can be heard followed by someone saying someone got shot in the leg.

Tweets from the scene show the Proud Boys protester writhing in pain as he lay on the ground after being shot in the leg.

Thread (1 of 7) Arriving at the bus depot shooting scene. Detail on area of foot/ankle where Proud Boys leader was shot. There are at least 8 yellow PD evidence markers down. Will compose full thread of what I witnessed chronologically here in Olympia… pic.twitter.com/gTA0Bveqah — Jeremy Lee Quinn (@JLeeQuinn) September 4, 2021

Tiny of the #ProudBoys has been shot here in Olympia, Washington. The shooting took place .8 miles away from the state Capitol, after Proud Boys pursued #Antifa Black Bloc- who showed up within a square block of a Medical Freedom protest. pic.twitter.com/QMZxFasWRJ — Jeremy Lee Quinn (@JLeeQuinn) September 4, 2021

The shooting appeared to come as Proud Boys members chased Antifa wearing black bloc down the street, Jeremy Lee Quinn tweeted.

Chaotic moments before shooting. I’m filming here along side the Antifa Black Bloc after they retreat .8 miles, only coming within 1 block of the Capitol. PB marched across town to them. At :43 they go into an all out charge pursuing some into an alley and down by the bus depot – pic.twitter.com/TTOOgskIhU — Jeremy Lee Quinn (@JLeeQuinn) September 4, 2021

A witness to the shooting reports an Antifa member fired his gun while trying to escape the Proud Boys after being pushed to the ground.

This dude claims he was assaulting the black bloc who opened fire in Olympia today. “He fell into the bush after I battle rammed him. And then he got up ….” It appears shooter fired to make his escape after being assaulted. pic.twitter.com/PDAJ2dbnkS — iendeduphere (@iendeduphere1) September 5, 2021

Antifa reportedly organized a counterprotest to rally against “violent anti-vaxxers, Proud Boys, and Chuds” gathering near the state capital in Olympia on Saturday. The poster tweeted by Andy Ngo calls on people to “Stand up to Fascism!”

Portland Tribune writer Zane Sparling writes:

Toese, who stands six-feet-three-inches tall and weighs more than 300 pounds, has been a regular organizer of Proud Boys events in the Portland area and is known to openly participate in street brawls, including the rally that turned into a violent clash near a shuttered Kmart in east Portland on Aug. 22. Toese was formerly known to be a top lieutenant of Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, but that group has been less active as Gibson faces a potential felony riot conviction.