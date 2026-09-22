Self-Described ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Reportedly Charged with Rape in Massachusetts

The self-described “looksmaxxing” personality known as Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, has reportedly been charged with rape in Massachusetts, online court records show.

NBC News reports the charges listed against the 20-year-old are one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old, according to the records.

The allegations were filed Sept. 8, and the alleged offenses occurred May 23, 2025, the records indicate. More details about the allegations were not immediately available, per the NBC News report.

Online court records reportedly did not show an attorney who could speak on his behalf Monday night.

The Bulwark first reported the charges. A representative for Clavicular, Mitchell Jackson, said the outlet was “exaggerating” in its report and Clavicular had not been served with an arrest warrant.

“Braden Peters has not been physically served. As usual the Bulwark is exaggerating,” Jackson said in a text message Monday night.

Despite the reported denial, an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 14, according to the court records as reported by NBC News.

Clavicular appeared to respond to the charges Monday, writing on X, “Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil.”

He noted in a separate post Monday evening, “Trying to get my attention in anyway possible, a lawsuit? Seriously… really petty of you.”