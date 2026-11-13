U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reportedly issued a warning Thursday after the Democrat Party swept the midterms, taking the U.S. House and Senate.

“Congress can turn off the lights at the Supreme Court and stop everything from happening if they want to defund their activities. And there are many, many, many other things that they can do, or at least try to do,” he said while speaking to the Federalist Society during the Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner, according to the Hill.

Alito also said “So, it is important to preserve the independence of the judiciary. If that is eliminated, then the Constitution as adopted in 1789 will no longer be the same.”

The news came after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested this week that Democrats were willing to impeach U.S. Supreme Court justices she claimed “legalized” President Donald Trump’s alleged “criminality,” Breitbart News reported.

Indeed, Democrats have long wanted to target the Supreme Court.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) in June said Democrat lawmakers were discussing expanding the Supreme Court and implementing term limits, per Breitbart News.

“I mean, look, we need a Supreme Court that is not beholden to corporate interests to any president, but is actually willing to interpret the law and not reinterpret it and revisit settled decisions. And this court has shown over and over again that it is incapable of doing that,” she said. “We need to expand the court. We need term limits, and we need an ethics and transparency standard that matches other courts. That’s why Elizabeth Warren and I have introduced that bill around ethics and transparency. All of that needs to happen, and I think the Supreme Court is making it incredibly clear that we need to make those changes.”

However, Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL) fired back at her Democrat colleagues in September for talking about expanding the court.

“Well, the Democrats’ words there are a clear effort to attack the legitimacy of the court and to change it in an effort to achieve their preferred policy outcomes. That runs against everything in this country related to the separation of powers and protecting the independence of the court. It’s also important to note that it’s false. They will cherry-pick opinions of the court that they find unfavorable to their liberal viewpoint and highlight those, without looking at the broader body of the court’s work,” she said in part.

She added further “But, overall, this really represents the Democrats’ efforts to undermine the court and undermine the independence of the judiciary. And the reality is, no matter who’s in control in Congress, the law doesn’t change, the Constitution doesn’t change, and neither should the court in this way. Even Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said nine is a good number.”

It is important to note that a report said in October Alito was planning to remain in his position even if Democrats took the Senate majority in the recent midterms, the news coming after speculation about his retirement.