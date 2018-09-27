Live Updates — Hollywood Mocks an Emotional Brett Kavanaugh: ‘Who Coached Him to Sound Like an A**hole’

The Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off a hearing on Thursday morning in which Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford delivered testimony about Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a party in 1982.

Dr. Ford answered a round of questions, for more than five hours, from Senate Democrats and Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor who asked Dr. Ford questions on the Senate Republicans’ behalf.

Judge Kavanaugh began his portion of the Senate hearing on Thursday at 3:11 pm, swearing under oath to tell the truth.

“I am innocent of this charge,” the judge said of the allegations against him brought by Dr. Ford.

Below are live updates (all times eastern) of the reaction to today’s hearings from Hollywood figures, many of which have protested President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

***************************************************************************************

6:19 pm – Actor Ike Barinholtz used the Kavanaugh hearings to remind people to vote.

Watching these republican men keep apologizing to Brett Kavanaugh for all he’s been through is nauseating and serves as yet another reminder we need to VOTE these garbage assholes out in November @letamericavote https://t.co/GhFkuvczRX — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 27, 2018

6:17 pm – Actor and comedian Michael Ian Black shared this thought.

All of these GOP senators apologizing to Judge Kavanaugh for what he’s been through. None of them apologized to Dr. Ford for what she’d been through. They wouldn’t even speak to her. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 27, 2018

6:02 pm – Actor Chris Evans chimed in with this question.

You know what’s insane? If a recording came out today of Kavanaugh, not from high school, or even college, but from just a few years ago, where he said he could ‘grab women by the pussy’, he would be DONE. Why is the president of the United States held to a different standard? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 27, 2018

5:50 pm – This is what actor Billy Eichner is thinking about during the Kavanaugh hearing.

Can I play Lindsay Graham in the movie? I’m very good at shouting random nonsense. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 27, 2018

6:01 pm – Eight hours into the hearings, the committee has adjourned for a brief break.

5:36 pm – Actor Rick Hoffman chimed in with this.

Hey!! Cmon..Give him a break..He was part of the Warren Commission!! https://t.co/gh0CroVahG — Rick Hoffman (@RickHoffman_) September 27, 2018

5:34 pm – The Goldberg’s producer Adam Goldberg said this about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“Worse than Clarence Thomas.” Oh so you agree with Anita Hill, @OrrinHatch? — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) September 27, 2018

5:21 pm – Actress Mia Farrow shared this thought.

He could never be an impartial judge — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 27, 2018

5:14 pm – Actor George Takei added this assessment.

The tears, the attacks, the anger. It’s like Alex Jones from InfoWars is testifying. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2018

5:14 pm – Actress Patricia Arquette shared this thought on Twitter about Judge Kavanaugh.

#Kavanaugh As a Damn Judge should be calling for ALL accusers and witnesses to be heard by this dumb committee or call for an FBI investigation even IF he is the accused. Otherwise he truly doesn’t believe in real equality in Justice. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 27, 2018

5:03 pm – Actor Kumail Nanjiani had this to say.

How is it that they can keep saying there’s no corroborating evidence or witness when they’re the ones who have openly and obviously blocked corroborating evidence and witnesses? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 27, 2018

5:01 pm – HBO’s The Deuce creator David Simon shared his thoughts about Judge Kavanaugh.

No, fucknuts. We're judging it on the ragefest he directs at being questioned WHILE REFUSING TO ASK FOR AN INVESTIGATION, GIVE A STATEMENT TO THE FBI UNDER OATH AND URGE MR. JUDGE TO HONOR A SUBPEONA AND GIVE TESTIMONY AS WELL. That's a big tell. https://t.co/R1dmAvS0Gy — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 27, 2018

5:01 pm – Singer John Legend had this to say.

We should have a man and a woman representing each district and state to guarantee 50/50 representation. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 27, 2018

4:46 pm – Producer Danny Zuker said this about who he thinks Judge Kavanaugh is.

Kav thinks he’s being tough but he’s finally showing himself to be EXACTLY the person Dr. Ford described. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 27, 2018

4:42 pm – Actor Adam Scott shared this thought.

I don’t believe a word he says or how he says it. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) September 27, 2018

4:35 pm – Director Rob Reiner said this of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

100%. Kavanaugh is lying his ass off. If he wasn’t he’d be demanding an FBI investigation. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 27, 2018

4:24 pm – Actor Rob Delaney tweeted this.

https://twitter.com/robdelaney/status/1045408847635120129?s=21

4:19 pm – Actor Josh Malina shared a Spotify link to a song called “The Tears Of A Clown.”

4:17 pm – Actress Amy Brenneman tweeted this about Judge Kavanaugh’s getting emotional.

I think this is true. https://t.co/lqBJPFAM2p — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) September 27, 2018

4:11 pm – Actress Alyssa Milano had this to say of the hearing and Judge Kavanaugh’s remarks.

I will say this…if a woman were to yell, interrupt and cry while being questioned, people would call her unhinged or say she had a melt down. pic.twitter.com/qBDuBP0QHt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

4:10 pm – Hollywood producer Adam McKay made this observation.

Repub Media Consultant: “Beer focus tests really well. Liquor not so much. Say beer a lot.” Kavanaugh: “Gotcha”#KavanaughConfirmationHearings — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 27, 2018

4:09 pm – Actress Minnie Driver said this of Judge Kavanaugh.

So, when a woman cries and says no it’s different from when a man cries in a senate hearing ? #KavanaughHearings — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) September 27, 2018

3:55 – pm – Actor John Cusack has this to say about Judge Kavanaugh’s opening remarks.

I think he’s crying more then the woman who re/ lived an attempted rape on national tv – no ? https://t.co/vjQSPRyj41 — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 27, 2018

3:53 pm – This Is Us producer Ken Olin sent this tweet during Judge Kavanaugh’s opening remarks.

Incredibly, the defense of another privileged white man accused of terrible behavior towards a woman is claiming he’s the victim. He’s crying, but not because he’s innocent, it’s because he feels very sorry for himself. That isn’t the truth, it’s a sentimental and false narrative — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 27, 2018

3:52 pm – Actor Kumail Nanjiani sent this tweet during Judge Kavanaugh’s hearing.

His opening statement has NOTHING to do with the allegations leveled against him. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 27, 2018

3:51 pm – Actor Josh Gad chimed with this tweeted.

Regardless of where you stand on this, I think we all share one thing in common: This is the first time any of us have ever seen a grown man cry about his quarterback, his calendar, and Caddyshack all within the same sentence. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 27, 2018

3:49 pm – Actress Mia Farrow shared this quip on Twitter.

I couid cry sbout my yearbook too — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 27, 2018

3:45 pm – Actor Billy Eichner said this of Judge Kavanaugh’s opening statement.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg is about to bust into the room and punch this motherfucker in the face. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 27, 2018

3:43 pm – Actor John Leguizamo tweeted this.

#Kavanaugh is a better actor than me! He is crying cause he got busted but not because he has remorse! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 27, 2018

3:42 pm – Producer Morgan J. Freeman said this of Judge Kavanaugh’s opening statement.

Oh God — stop crying. How could he even rule if he's gonna slobbering on like this. The Oscar goes to…. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 27, 2018

3:38 pm – Actor George Takei said this of Judge Kavanaugh’s opening comments.

I see that Brett Kavanaugh is giving us great examples of his dispassionate, calm and considered judicial temperament, so needed on the very partisan and divided Supreme Court of today. Whew! I feel so much better. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2018

3:26 pm – The official Twitter account for Samantha Bee’s TBS late-night show Full Frontal tweeted this during Judge Kavanaugh’s opening statement.

Not sure we should have someone so emotional on the Supreme Court. #KavanaughHearings — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 27, 2018

3:20 pm – Actor Adam Scott said this during Judge Kavanaugh’s opening statement.

He’s bad at this. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) September 27, 2018

3:19 pm – Screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer had this to say of Judge Kavanaugh’s opening statement.

Brett Kavanaugh is right now putting his hand over America's mouth, telling us not to scream and turning up the music. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 27, 2018

3:13 pm – Grammy and Oscar-winning singer John Legend said this of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.