Live Updates: Hollywood Unloads During the Brett Kavanuagh Senate Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off a hearing on Thursday morning in which Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford delivered testimony about Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a party in 1982.

Judge Kavanaugh is scheduled to testify after Ford.

Below are live updates (all times eastern) of the reaction to today’s hearings from Hollywood figures, many of which have protested President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
11:46 am – Salma and A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay said this.

11:43 am – Actor Colin Hanks had this to add of Thursday’s hearings.

11:41 am – Director Rob Reiner weighed in on the hearing.

11:39 am – Actress Amber Tamblyn reacted to the hearing this way.

11:35 am – Actress Mia Farrow had this to say.

11:18 am – Longtime Law and Order: SVU star tweeted this.

11:16 am – Kathy Griffin tweeted.

11:00 am – Actor George Takei has this to say.

11:10 am – Actress Ashley Judd made a connection between Ford’s accusations and her own rape.

11:08 am – Grey’s Anatomy producer Elisabeth R. Finch added.

11:00 am – Actor Billy Eichner noted that “it could not be more clear” that “Dr. Ford is telling the truth.”

10:57 am – Actress and activist Minnie Driver chimed in, saying “Bless Christine Blasey Ford’s heart” and noting that she “is a patriot.”

10:54 am – Actor Josh Gad thanked Dr. Ford for her “bravery” and “integrity.”

10:51 am – Modern Family producer Danny Zuker tweeted “Dr. Ford has shown more courage and grace in these past few minutes than Trump and his disgusting cronies have in their entire lives.”

10:46 am – Author Stephen King chimed in on Ford’s “terrifying” testimony.

10:24 am – Actor Harry Shear, the longtime Simpsons voice actor, unloaded on Sen. Grassley for interrupting Sen. Diane Feinstein.

10:20 am – Actor Rob Delaney had this message for Sen. Grassley.

10:16 am – Showtime’s Billions creator Brian Koppelman tweeted, mocking Sen. Grassley’s appearance.

10:15 am – Actor Jon Cryer went after Republicans and Evangelicals, suggesting that they’d support Kavanaugh even if he’s untruthful about the allegations against him.

10:11 am – Producer Morgan J. Freeman said Grassley’s opening statement “smacks of sickening male privilege.”

10:11 am – Comedian and constant Trump-basher Kathy Griffin attacked Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), while he was ready his opening remarks.

“Ugh, my blood is already boiling, Chuck, you old dinosaur,” she said.

10:07 am – Actress Mia Farrow sent her support and “best hopes” to Ford.

10:05 am – Before Thursday’s testimony began, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweets the following: “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”

