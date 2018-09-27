Live Updates: Hollywood Unloads During the Brett Kavanuagh Senate Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off a hearing on Thursday morning in which Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford delivered testimony about Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a party in 1982.

Judge Kavanaugh is scheduled to testify after Ford.

Below are live updates (all times eastern) of the reaction to today’s hearings from Hollywood figures, many of which have protested President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

11:46 am – Salma and A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay said this.

The inhumanity of it all. https://t.co/634c0eoH6U — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 27, 2018

11:43 am – Actor Colin Hanks had this to add of Thursday’s hearings.

If he's done nothing wrong then there should be nothing to hide. The @gop hiding. Literally. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) September 27, 2018

11:41 am – Director Rob Reiner weighed in on the hearing.

100%. Dr. Ford tells the truth. If I’m Kavanaugh, I’m pulling my own nomination. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 27, 2018

11:39 am – Actress Amber Tamblyn reacted to the hearing this way.

Me and @MorganJerkins angrily and furiously texting right now about this fucking hearing pic.twitter.com/UigWJoMz3U — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 27, 2018

11:35 am – Actress Mia Farrow had this to say.

However traumatic this must be for Christine Blasey Ford, she is testifying for the integrity of the Supreme Court and for the United States of America — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 27, 2018

11:18 am – Longtime Law and Order: SVU star tweeted this.

#BelieveSurvivors #SupportSurvivors #IBelieveDrBlaseyFord. Sending strength and courage and self-care to survivors today, as I carry you and your stories in my heart. #YouMatter pic.twitter.com/gpohhnj93Y — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) September 27, 2018

11:16 am – Kathy Griffin tweeted.

Oh lookee lookee here. Miss Lindsey Graham doesn’t have the balls to speak up today does she? #KavanaughHearings — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 27, 2018

11:00 am – Actor George Takei has this to say.

Dr. Ford is a courageous and credible person. I have deep respect for her, and I thank her for her testimony. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2018

11:10 am – Actress Ashley Judd made a connection between Ford’s accusations and her own rape.

“I can sketch a floor plan.” ABSOLUTELY how trauma works. I can give floor plan of room I was raped in when I was 15. #BelieveSurviors #ChristinaBlaseyFord — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 27, 2018

11:08 am – Grey’s Anatomy producer Elisabeth R. Finch added.

Good men in the world —

Find a way today to tell the women in your life You Believe Them.

Don’t assume they know.

Not today. #BelieveSurviviors #StopKavanaugh — Elisabeth R. Finch (@erfinchie) September 27, 2018

11:00 am – Actor Billy Eichner noted that “it could not be more clear” that “Dr. Ford is telling the truth.”

Dr. Ford is telling the truth. It could not be more clear. Thank you Dr. Ford for your courage today. It is a historic level of bravery. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 27, 2018

10:57 am – Actress and activist Minnie Driver chimed in, saying “Bless Christine Blasey Ford’s heart” and noting that she “is a patriot.”

Bless Christine Blasey Ford’s heart. How frightening and brave to stand before these people knowing your deepest pain has been politicized. She is a patriot and make no booody mistake. #KavanaughHearings — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) September 27, 2018

10:54 am – Actor Josh Gad thanked Dr. Ford for her “bravery” and “integrity.”

Bravery. Dignity. Integrity. Thank you #DrChristineBlaseyFord for your courage today — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 27, 2018

10:51 am – Modern Family producer Danny Zuker tweeted “Dr. Ford has shown more courage and grace in these past few minutes than Trump and his disgusting cronies have in their entire lives.”

Dr. Ford has shown more courage and grace in these past few minutes than Trump and his disgusting cronies have in their entire lives. #StopKavanaugh — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 27, 2018

10:46 am – Author Stephen King chimed in on Ford’s “terrifying” testimony.

Her testimony is terrifying and heartrending.

She says they laughed while It was happening. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2018

10:24 am – Actor Harry Shear, the longtime Simpsons voice actor, unloaded on Sen. Grassley for interrupting Sen. Diane Feinstein.

Suggestion to Sen. Grassley: LARGER PRINT — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) September 27, 2018

10:20 am – Actor Rob Delaney had this message for Sen. Grassley.

Are you fucking kidding me you interrupting motherfucker — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 27, 2018

10:16 am – Showtime’s Billions creator Brian Koppelman tweeted, mocking Sen. Grassley’s appearance.

Grassley makes the mustached senator in The Godfather 2 hearings look as dashing and smooth as Jack Kennedy in his 30s. https://t.co/5FXMm2KiWA — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) September 27, 2018

10:15 am – Actor Jon Cryer went after Republicans and Evangelicals, suggesting that they’d support Kavanaugh even if he’s untruthful about the allegations against him.

Amazing. If these allegations are true, then Kavanaugh is lying. So republicans and evangelicals want Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court even if he’s being dishonest under oath. https://t.co/YU6KOWrdxI — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 27, 2018

10:11 am – Producer Morgan J. Freeman said Grassley’s opening statement “smacks of sickening male privilege.”

.@ChuckGrassley you’re opening statement is ripe with arrogant spin & smacks of sickening male privilege. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 27, 2018

10:11 am – Comedian and constant Trump-basher Kathy Griffin attacked Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), while he was ready his opening remarks.

“Ugh, my blood is already boiling, Chuck, you old dinosaur,” she said.

Ugh, my blood is already boiling, Chuck, you old dinosaur. #KavanaughHearings — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 27, 2018

10:07 am – Actress Mia Farrow sent her support and “best hopes” to Ford.

sending strength and best hopes for Professor Ford- and for us all pic.twitter.com/NIMCgZZEgQ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 27, 2018

10:05 am – Before Thursday’s testimony began, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweets the following: “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/vkJ1NYU6pt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

Justin Caruso contributed to this report.