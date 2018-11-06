Live Updates: Celebrity Midterm Madness — ‘Your Vote a Matter of Life and Death’

Hollywood celebrity social media screeds exploded early on Election Day Tuesday, with several hysterical Hollywood elites sharing self-important screeds trashing Republican candidates and President Donald Trump.

Some stars are hitting the campaign trail for their preferred Democrat candidates, while others are hitting send on posts meant to encourage their millions of followers to vote against the president and the GOP.

Below is the Breitbart Election Day Celebrity Meltdown Live Wire. Follow along with us for all the latest midterm news and celebrity reactions.

Jim Carrey released another unhinged painting and a sniveling rant to match.

I voted for compassion, inclusion, integrity, love, science, rule of law and schools free from assault rifles. I voted to honor women. For an end to corruption, cowardice and greed. For a White House free of thugs. I voted for human decency and American dignity. DID YOU? pic.twitter.com/dIUwpxwGL5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018

This is actor Steve Zahn walking around Lexington, Kentucky, in full in Revolutionary War dress.

My pal Steve Zahn. Method actor. Canvassing Lexington,Ky neighborhoods today.😂🇺🇸😂 pic.twitter.com/igqlPnnX5R — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@rex_rexchapman) November 6, 2018

Here’s the view from Debra Messing’s Twitter account.

George Takei released this gem to rally his followers to “get out there and vote blue.”

Let's make sure Donald loses control of Congress. It's in our hands, friends. Get out there and vote blue. Let's make the #BlueWave2018 a reality. I'm a #BlueWaveVoter, are you? pic.twitter.com/jF7riUkXKE — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 6, 2018

TBS late-night host Samantha Bee has some conspiracies about Texas voting machines malfunctioning.

"I’ve seen several photo complaints of machines in TX switching the Senate candidate on straight Democratic ticket votes from O’Rourke to Cruz on the confirmation page. Have seen no reverse complaints of Republican tickets switching the candidates." #ThisIsNotAGame #ElectionDay — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) November 6, 2018

Actress Julianne Moore quoted left-wing icon Gloria Steinem with this look-at-me-I-voted selfie.

Debra Messing left the caps lock button on again.

THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/ENzlUfgPPu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 6, 2018

Here is actor Adam Scott calling Georgia gubernatorial hopeful a “scumbag.”

Director Jordan Peele thought this selfie would be inspiring.

And here is Michael Moore with a bunch of numbers.

FACT: WE are the MAJORITY! Trump lost by 3M, the Dems won the prez popular vote EVERY TIME but once (‘04) since 1992, 78% of Americans don’t own a gun, 62% want socialized medicine for all, 82% support equal pay for women and 75% believe immigrants are great for the USA! #BOOM! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 6, 2018

Cher wants you to remember.

Be the change, America. Be the change.

Be the change you want to see. Get to the polls. #GoVOTE. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 6, 2018

It’s all riding on today, you guys, according to actress Mira Sorvino

We have a chance to turn this tide. The daily gut punch when we turn on the news doesn’t have to happen. WE THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER to demand our government positively promote & protect ALL of us “WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.” Choose love, decency, equality & unity. #VOTE — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) November 6, 2018

More tears! Actress Jennifer Esposito was brought to tears by her vote.

Anyone else sob after voting? Praying for better !! #vote pic.twitter.com/EmwLTg3JFK — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) November 6, 2018

Wanda Sykes doesn’t live in Maryland but if she did she would totally be voting for Democrat Ben Jealous.

Judd Apatow shares this gem of advice.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani knows he’ll be crying no matter what.

No matter what happens today, I’ll be crying. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 6, 2018

Voting is a matter of life and death, so says actor Billy Eichner.

Sandy Hook, Vegas, Pulse in Orlando, Parkland, Pittsburgh -Republicans have controlled Congress for years and have done literally NOTHING to increase gun safety and help protect us. NOTHING. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Your vote today is a matter of life and death. https://t.co/1jTduAHcN9 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 6, 2018

Rosie O’Donnell know the Blue Wave Is Coming!

Actor Jim Carrey here with an Election Day special.

Shameless lies. Endless indictments. The rise of racist hate groups. Kidnapped children. Contempt for rule of law – and quite possibly TREASON. Let's end this ill-wind that’s blowing America off-balance and turning us against each other. VOTE DEMOCRAT! pic.twitter.com/Pqm6CcTOHR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018

Actress Sophia Bush shared this unhinged update about how voting led to her skipping in the street.

I voted early. It was honestly so much fun. So poignant. I went skipping down the street singing afterward. No joke!

•

Today is your day. Our day. Make it count.

•

If yo my have questions,… https://t.co/ht0mkuGVrj — Vote November 6th (@SophiaBush) November 6, 2018

Actor Jon Cryer has drawn a line in the sand.

I’m an independent and have voted for members of both parties. But I will never vote for another Republican until Donald Trump and every GOP representative who enabled him is out of office. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 6, 2018

Actress Amy shared her sit down fluff interview with Democrat Stacy Abrams

"It would be great if governors were pen pals." – #AmyPoehler Amy and @staceyabrams discuss the importance of governors. Hint: most national issues we talk about started in states. We are interconnected. Full interview: https://t.co/QrzosexPUG #GoVote #ElectionDay #VoteToday pic.twitter.com/gy18NFFvfF — AmyPoehlerSmartGirls (@smrtgrls) November 6, 2018

Actor Mark Ruffalo went to the old tried and true venom with this post.

#Iowa, show the world you reject racism and bigotry. Vote for the candidate that is NOT a white supremacist, Nazi sympathizer. Vote J.D. Scholten, @Scholten4iowa: pic.twitter.com/01BWzcSKgp — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 6, 2018

Pop star Rihanna took a break from threatening President Trump over her songs to urge you to vote.

It’s ELECTION DAY America!!! The most important day for the rest of your lives! If you’re tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and #VOTE!!! If you live in any of these states it’s not too late to register today!! C’mon man, LETS GO!!!! 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 https://t.co/hNifirkt2S — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 6, 2018

Bette Midler. Always sensible and tame.

SUCK UP!! Here’s Lyin’ Ted, literally embracing the pig who called his wife a dog. Look at his eyes! Ted’s grateful! Guess we know who the dog is, here.#BetoForTexas pic.twitter.com/CdXqtVeRMY — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 6, 2018

Actress Mindy Kaling thanks Republicans for amending the Constitution so she could vote.

Thank you 14th Amendment for letting me vote today! pic.twitter.com/6dmvaZvvvb — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 6, 2018

Marvel movie director Joss Whedon shared this picture of the future.

Here’s a picture of the future except I’m in it. Now go VOTE, some of you can make the amazing @staceyabrams governor and ALL of you can make democracy not die. Nothing but win. Bring a friend. #vote #StaceyAbramsForGA #onevoteatatime #BlueWave #NationalRacistUncleStayHomeDay pic.twitter.com/h3l6GVpg7X — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 6, 2018

And here is an all-caps sensible take from Bette Midler.

NEW YORK DISTRICT 31, BROOKLYN! I HEAR THRU THE GRAPEVINE THAT THE LINES TO VOTE ARE SHORT!! GET YOUR ASSES OUT THERE! THERE'S FOUR PAGES WORTH OF CIVIC INITIATIVES TO VOTE ON; IF YOU DON'T VOTE, YOU TAKE THE CONSEQUENCES!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 6, 2018

There are some really high stakes riding on today’s vote, according to director Rob Reiner.

Today America will decide if Democracy survives. VOTE! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 6, 2018

Never fear, America. Alyssa Milano is hitting the road to campaign for some Democrat candidates today.

I will be taking a road trip today and hitting six CA districts to drive people to the polls. CA – 50, 49, 45, 48, 39, 25! I hope to see you today. I’m ready. Let’s do this, America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 6, 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants you to use your vote today to send lawmakers a bumper sticker message.

We have a chance to remind our politicians all over the country that the first three words of the Constitution are “We the People,” not “We the Politicians.” Let’s do it. #terminategerrymandering — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 6, 2018

Late-night funnyman Andy Richter want America to “Prove that President Trump is not who we are.”

Prove it, America. Prove that President Trump is not who we are. – The Washington Post https://t.co/1FavIaXHg5 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2018

Rock band Axl Rose had this thoughtful Election Day message.

VOTE MOTHERFUCKERS!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 6, 2018

Actor Rob Delaney says the election results will affect a whole host of people.

The results of this election might not affect you. But they will affect poor people, disabled people, women, people of color & many others. Health care will be one of the first big casualties & it’ll get worse from there. Your one vote has power to help. https://t.co/4sqGC1XarS — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 6, 2018

Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay offered up this hashtag-heavy post.

Actor Jeffery Wright is here with some Election Day humor.

I’m about to punch this ballot so hard it’s gonna have to miss the rest of season. #ElectionDay #GoVote pic.twitter.com/poSS5wW0RM — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 6, 2018

Actress Ashley Judd shared this quote about the importance of voting in elections.

Voting is a deeply moral act for me—in rebuilding confidence and encouraging an intelligent and hope-filled society. It is also a decisive act of Christian faith that I matter, society matters, justice matters, and others matter. Not to vote is to hand over our power.Richard Rohr — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) November 6, 2018

For rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, there are only two options on this Election Day.

VOTE OR DIE! — Diddy (@Diddy) November 6, 2018

Actor George Takei got it going early this morning with this hot take.

Your vote is an act of defiance.

Your vote is an act of sanity.

Your vote is an act of love. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 6, 2018

Showtime’s Billions star Asia Kate Dillon wants you all to vote because her civil rights “our on the ballot.”

Actress Susan Sarandon wants all you young people out there to “save the day” and vote…. today.

Young people, this is it. Save the day. I believe in you. Vote. #ElectionDay — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) November 6, 2018

For actor Sean Astin, those who don’t vote are “clumsy, reckless, and lazy.”

Those who are able but choose not to vote or for whatever reason, fail to vote, are the most powerful political force in the country. I picture them as a clumsy, reckless giant, lumbering across the Nation. Condescending. Capricious. Groaning. Spiteful. Lazy. What will they do??? — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) November 6, 2018

