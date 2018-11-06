Menu
Live Updates: Celebrity Midterm Madness — ‘Your Vote a Matter of Life and Death’

Midtermtornado2
Getty/AP/Screenshot

Hollywood celebrity social media screeds exploded early on Election Day Tuesday, with several hysterical Hollywood elites sharing self-important screeds trashing Republican candidates and President Donald Trump.

Some stars are hitting the campaign trail for their preferred Democrat candidates, while others are hitting send on posts meant to encourage their millions of followers to vote against the president and the GOP.

Below is the Breitbart Election Day Celebrity Meltdown Live Wire. Follow along with us for all the latest midterm news and celebrity reactions.

Jim Carrey released another unhinged painting and a sniveling rant to match.

This is actor Steve Zahn walking around Lexington, Kentucky, in full in Revolutionary War dress.

Here’s the view from Debra Messing’s Twitter account.

George Takei released this gem to rally his followers to “get out there and vote blue.”

TBS late-night host Samantha Bee has some conspiracies about Texas voting machines malfunctioning.

Actress Julianne Moore quoted left-wing icon Gloria Steinem with this look-at-me-I-voted selfie.

Debra Messing left the caps lock button on again.

Here is actor Adam Scott calling Georgia gubernatorial hopeful a “scumbag.”

Director Jordan Peele thought this selfie would be inspiring.

And here is Michael Moore with a bunch of numbers.

Cher wants you to remember.

Be the change, America. Be the change.

It’s all riding on today, you guys, according to actress Mira Sorvino

More tears! Actress Jennifer Esposito was brought to tears by her vote.

Wanda Sykes doesn’t live in Maryland but if she did she would totally be voting for Democrat Ben Jealous.

Judd Apatow shares this gem of advice.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani knows he’ll be crying no matter what.

Voting is a matter of life and death, so says actor Billy Eichner.

Rosie O’Donnell know the Blue Wave Is Coming!

Actor Jim Carrey here with an Election Day special.

Actress Sophia Bush shared this unhinged update about how voting led to her skipping in the street.

Actor Jon Cryer has drawn a line in the sand.

Actress Amy shared her sit down fluff interview with Democrat Stacy Abrams

Actor Mark Ruffalo went to the old tried and true venom with this post.

Pop star Rihanna took a break from threatening President Trump over her songs to urge you to vote.

Bette Midler. Always sensible and tame.

Actress Mindy Kaling thanks Republicans for amending the Constitution so she could vote.

Marvel movie director Joss Whedon shared this picture of the future.

And here is an all-caps sensible take from Bette Midler.

There are some really high stakes riding on today’s vote, according to director Rob Reiner.

Never fear, America. Alyssa Milano is hitting the road to campaign for some Democrat candidates today.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants you to use your vote today to send lawmakers a bumper sticker message.

Late-night funnyman Andy Richter want America to “Prove that President Trump is not who we are.”

Rock band Axl Rose had this thoughtful Election Day message.

Actor Rob Delaney says the election results will affect a whole host of people.

Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay offered up this hashtag-heavy post.

Actor Jeffery Wright is here with some Election Day humor.

Actress Ashley Judd shared this quote about the importance of voting in elections.

For rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, there are only two options on this Election Day.

Actor George Takei got it going early this morning with this hot take.

Showtime’s Billions star Asia Kate Dillon wants you all to vote because her civil rights “our on the ballot.”

Actress Susan Sarandon wants all you young people out there to “save the day” and vote…. today.

For actor Sean Astin, those who don’t vote are “clumsy, reckless, and lazy.”

Jerome Hudson

