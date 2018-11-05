Live Updates: Election Eve Celebrity Midterm Madness

Hollywood celebrities revved up their social media sniveling in the waning hours before the highly anticipated midterm elections. The hysteria among Hollywood elites reached a fever pitch on Monday, with countless stars sharing unhinged screeds, snark, and smears about Republican candidates and President Donald Trump.

Below is the Breitbart Election Eve Celebrity Live Wire, where we will follow the latest midterm news and reaction from the most vocal Hollywood activists.

Amy Schumer shared a video of her ultrasound, in which she urged her followers to vote.

Judd Apatow doesn’t want you to forget to tune in to the telethon where left-wing celebrities beg people to go out and vote.

Cher wants you to know that your vote, like hers, is a “matter of life and death.”

I have been alive through 13 Presidencies and I never thought my vote 🗳would be a matter of life or death. Given this administration’s disregard for pre-existing conditions, climate change, gun reform and so much more, it is life or death. 🙏🏻Please Vote🙏🏻 https://t.co/CHKIQMCowm — Cher (@cher) November 5, 2018

Lena Dunham, always busy, took time to share a meme about voting.

Can I interest you in a meme that’s really just a concerted effort for you to make sure to vote this Tuesday? #VoteBlue #VOTEFOROURLIVES 🗳 https://t.co/3odceAQUxN pic.twitter.com/6SOq3lwj9I — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) November 5, 2018

Actress Debra Messing is all up in arms about … voting machines.

Here actress Elizabeth Perkins details how she voted for the Blue Wave and waited in line to do so.

I voted. Stood in line for 2 1/2 hours. Didn’t care. Voted for gunsense candidates. Voted Blue Wave. Voted because the strength of our democracy and the lives of our children demands it. @MomsDemand @Everytown #VOTE Then come home and and take a pic. Post it here! We can do this! pic.twitter.com/ZXEj9eIQfb — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) November 5, 2018

Actor Ike Barinholtz admits the election is making him crazy.

LOL this election tomorrow has me so crazy I thought I just read a news story that said Ivanka Trump's company is making voting machines https://t.co/kmSmzvnPUI — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 5, 2018

Actress Brie Larson wants you to be a superhero like her and vote.

CAPTAIN MARVOTE IS A BAD PUN BUT NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/ZhXk5Qzkt5 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 5, 2018

Actress Martha Plimpton shared this thoughtful message.

Big bloated government like a Board of Elections? You idiot. GTFO off my timeline, nationalist troll. We all know what Nationalism means. Piss off. https://t.co/n2z118x0lK — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) November 5, 2018

Leftist Atlanta rapper T.I. shared this handy election information post.

Nothing should get in the way of our ability to elect people who represent our communities. If you have questions about your rights, polling place, voter ID – or if you feel intimidated at the polls- call @866OURVOTE They will help you #ProtectOurVote #Midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/2AJYET781U — T.I. (@Tip) November 5, 2018

Actor Ben Stiller is hitting the campaign trail in New York City.

https://twitter.com/RedHourBen/status/1059553531219378176

Jimmy Kimmel came back online to share a list of names of lawmakers he says gutting protections for people with preexisting conditions.

A handy list of candidates for Senate who voted to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions. #vote pic.twitter.com/Y6Jc8wkbXv — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 5, 2018

Michael Moore threw his support behind a couple Michigan Democrats, accusing Republicans of poisoning the people.

FELLOW MICHIGANDERS! I urge you to vote Whitmer/Gilchrist for Governor and Lt. Governor! The Republicans poisoned the people of Flint. They not only deserve defeat, some of them belong in prison. Please, for Flint, for me, vote DEM tomorrow! https://t.co/JmNdDAw7TP pic.twitter.com/IPwOfL6iy3 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 5, 2018

Actress Rachel Bronsnahan voted today …. “with love.”

Voted absentee with love. Have you voted yet? If not, what’s your plan for tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/PaD5j0Id87 — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) November 5, 2018

Bette Midler put on her economist hat to share this message with voters in red states.

Hey #RedStates! In your hearts you know that great big tax cut is not gonna help you! That tax cut went to the 1%, just like everything else the GOP does! Totally two-faced, they promise one thing and laugh about us behind our backs! Bring some balance back! #VoteBlueForYou! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 5, 2018

Holland Taylor is here promoting a star-studded telethon meant to promote voting.

A telethon where the point is to raise $0? Instead of $$, we're asking you to pledge to vote! Check out #TelethonForAmerica right now and tune in TONIGHT at 6pmPT / 9pmET: https://t.co/c4vzGrN1F2 ⁦@WhenWeAllVote⁩ pic.twitter.com/aIn0fmCneZ — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) November 5, 2018

Actress Rosario Dawson shared a GOTV video featuring herself and Julianne Moore.

Watch this new powerful video with me & @_juliannemoore! Join us in voting on Tuesday Nov 6. We shall overcome with justice and love. pic.twitter.com/lfdlqcohtz @wsucampaign — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 5, 2018

For Rosie O’Donnell, it all comes down to three things: Eat. Sleep. Vote.

TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared this election video offering a plan for voters.

Actor James Woods dropped this friendly reminder about Democrat activist and fake Trump Alec Baldwin.

Director Judd Apatow here calls President Trump racist and want you to go vote.

NBCUniversal Pulls Trump Campaign's 'Insensitive' Immigration Ad After Backlash—TRUMP IS SO RACIST EVEN ⁦@FoxNews⁩ WON’T RUN HIS AD. Vote these people out! https://t.co/V1TTcTUVgH can tell you where your polling place is and other info. https://t.co/zof03neSHm — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 5, 2018

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants us to… remember.

Actor John Cusack offered up this completely sane tweet.

There is s vote against a party that’s turned into a deathkkult – led by a mentally ill – fascist –

All you have to do is vote blue – this election to do the right moral thing –

Take them to vote https://t.co/Y7kgzcE5eU — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 5, 2018

Bette Midler released her list of lawmaker who she says will take us our of the 19th century.

Our picks for decent representation, representation that will take us out of the 19th Century and into today!

Elizabeth Warren (MA)

Bob Casey (PA)

Joe Donnelly (IN)

Debbie Stabenow (MI)

Beto O'Rourke (TX)

Tammy Baldwin (WI)

Claire McCaskill (MO)#VoteTuesday — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 5, 2018

Actress Amy Brenneman decided that a selfie was the best way to motivate people to vote.

Ready for the final push before the #midterms. Have we voted yet? Are we ready? Let’s unite and make some change! #28DaysofAction pic.twitter.com/67032wKdAJ — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) November 5, 2018

Barbra Streisand took a break from her album promotion to share this warning.

Republican tax cuts will raise the deficit $1.3 TRILLION. Social Security, Healthcare, Medicare & Medicaid are in peril.The stock market has gained nothing this yr.If you're concerned abt the economy, send Trump a msg and VOTE Democratic up/down the ballot https://t.co/5qknHuAADZ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 5, 2018

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis sent a long distance message urging every American to vote.

“I hope everyone back home exercises their precious right to vote. And that whether the Republicans or the Democrats win, that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us,” Brent Taylor father of 7 died while volunteering to serve. A hero. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 5, 2018

Actor Josh Gad wants you to know how important tomorrow is.

Tomorrow is probably the most important day of 2018, outside of my birthday. It’s called #ElectionDay & it’s super fun. It’s like Red Dead Redemption 2, but real & not a Western or a video game. Go & make yourself heard. If we all VOTE, it will be like winning RDR2 but different — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 5, 2018

Late-host Jimmy Kimmel has a serious message about pancakes and voting.

Even pancakes know how important it is to #VOTE pic.twitter.com/JhuqCrmyko — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 5, 2018

House of Cards actor Michael Kelly is excited to vote!

I have never been more excited to #VOTE in my life!!!!!!! https://t.co/936ZSz6kYB — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) November 5, 2018

Director Joss Whedon think President Donald Trump supporting election integrity is voter suppression.

If you don’t think your vote matters, look how hard this man is trying to suppress it. #vOtE pic.twitter.com/l1JFUcFAyB — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 5, 2018

Alec Baldwin took a break from street brawling to remind us all about the stakes riding on these midterms.

Vote tomorrow. Everything depends on it. Everything. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 5, 2018

Super-producer Shonda Rhimes says it’s time.

5. Because it’s time to elect people who care about POC, LGBTQ people, women, and equality for everyone. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 5, 2018

Actor Kumail Nanjiani offered up a pre-election poem.

Me: “Time to go to sleep.”

Brain: “Good call.”

*A beat*

Brain: “Hey what do you think is gonna happen at this elect—“

Me: “I DON’T KNOW!!!” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 5, 2018

In case you were wondering, here’s who actor Mark Ruffalo is supporting.

I'll be voting for Antonio Delgado in #NY19 tomorrow and you should, too. @DelgadoforNY19 pic.twitter.com/ImFguvbakw — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2018

Seth Rogen is all in, you guys.

Vote tomorrow please! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 5, 2018

Here’s Handler again pushing a telethon that will see a slew of celebrities asking people to pledge to vote on Tuesday.

It’s the day before #ElectionDay and I want to talk to YOU. Make a plan to vote and you could get a phone call from me during the #TelethonForAmerica powered by @WhenWeAllVote. Watch live Nov. 5 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT at https://t.co/Ngiqsp1VoO. pic.twitter.com/YA1Uye0gGl — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2018

Actor Zach Braff has this message for young voters.

Young folks who follow me, (you get to be called young if you’re 18-29) you have to show up tomorrow. You have to bring your friends. The future is in your hands. pic.twitter.com/iI77AF6KTL — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 5, 2018

Actor Patton Oswalt just wanted to make sure his followers have a plan to vote.

You guys ready for tomorrow? What’s your plan? How many friends are you bringing? Let me know, I’m RT’ing these next two days!!!! pic.twitter.com/kGrnKwHCIi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 5, 2018

Comedian and actress Wanda Sykes passed on these words of wisdom to Republicans.

Ellen producer Andy Lassner had this to say.

Like we need to click on the link to find out… https://t.co/MKD9hFtbPN — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 5, 2018

Actor Adam Scott says not voting is “rebellion.”

Not voting is not an act of rebellion. It is an act of surrender. pic.twitter.com/dSeApkxXay — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) November 5, 2018

Chelsea Handler was up early urging her follower to head to the polls.

Young voters! I know you want to be heard. This is go time. Do not sit out an election that will impact your future and the future of your children. Prove polls wrong. Take a stand. https://t.co/DzTeXiSGDO — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2018

Actor Jim Carrey wasted no time sharing this piece dedicated to Beto O’Rourke and Democrats.

Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust. pic.twitter.com/WWwspze5fU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 5, 2018

Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is ramping up his support for Democrat candidate Ben Jealous.