Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Live Updates: Election Eve Celebrity Midterm Madness

Mondaymadness1
Getty Images

Hollywood celebrities revved up their social media sniveling in the waning hours before the highly anticipated midterm elections. The hysteria among Hollywood elites reached a fever pitch on Monday, with countless stars sharing unhinged screeds, snark, and smears about Republican candidates and President Donald Trump.

Below is the Breitbart Election Eve Celebrity Live Wire, where we will follow the latest midterm news and reaction from the most vocal Hollywood activists.

Amy Schumer shared a video of her ultrasound, in which she urged her followers to vote.

Judd Apatow doesn’t want you to forget to tune in to the telethon where left-wing celebrities beg people to go out and vote.

Cher wants you to know that your vote, like hers, is a “matter of life and death.”

Lena Dunham, always busy, took time to share a meme about voting.

Actress Debra Messing is all up in arms about … voting machines.

Here actress Elizabeth Perkins details how she voted for the Blue Wave and waited in line to do so.

Actor Ike Barinholtz admits the election is making him crazy.

Actress Brie Larson wants you to be a superhero like her and vote.

Actress Martha Plimpton shared this thoughtful message.

Leftist Atlanta rapper T.I. shared this handy election information post.

Actor Ben Stiller is hitting the campaign trail in New York City.

https://twitter.com/RedHourBen/status/1059553531219378176

Jimmy Kimmel came back online to share a list of names of lawmakers he says gutting protections for people with preexisting conditions.

Michael Moore threw his support behind a couple Michigan Democrats, accusing Republicans of poisoning the people.

Actress Rachel Bronsnahan voted today …. “with love.”

Bette Midler put on her economist hat to share this message with voters in red states.

Holland Taylor is here promoting a star-studded telethon meant to promote voting.

Actress Rosario Dawson shared a GOTV video featuring herself and Julianne Moore.

For Rosie O’Donnell, it all comes down to three things: Eat. Sleep. Vote.

TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared this election video offering a plan for voters.

Actor James Woods dropped this friendly reminder about Democrat activist and fake Trump Alec Baldwin.

Director Judd Apatow here calls President Trump racist and want you to go vote.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants us to… remember.

Actor John Cusack offered up this completely sane tweet.

Bette Midler released her list of lawmaker who she says will take us our of the 19th century.

Actress Amy Brenneman decided that a selfie was the best way to motivate people to vote.

Barbra Streisand took a break from her album promotion to share this warning.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis sent a long distance message urging every American to vote.

Actor Josh Gad wants you to know how important tomorrow is.

Late-host Jimmy Kimmel has a serious message about pancakes and voting.

House of Cards actor Michael Kelly is excited to vote!

Director Joss Whedon think President Donald Trump supporting election integrity is voter suppression.

Alec Baldwin took a break from street brawling to remind us all about the stakes riding on these midterms.

Super-producer Shonda Rhimes says it’s time.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani offered up a pre-election poem.

In case you were wondering, here’s who actor Mark Ruffalo is supporting.

Seth Rogen is all in, you guys.

Here’s Handler again pushing a telethon that will see a slew of celebrities asking people to pledge to vote on Tuesday.

Actor Zach Braff has this message for young voters.

 

Actor Patton Oswalt just wanted to make sure his followers have a plan to vote.

Comedian and actress Wanda Sykes passed on these words of wisdom to Republicans.

Ellen producer Andy Lassner had this to say.

Actor Adam Scott says not voting is “rebellion.”

Chelsea Handler was up early urging her follower to head to the polls.

Actor Jim Carrey wasted no time sharing this piece dedicated to Beto O’Rourke and Democrats.

Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is ramping up his support for Democrat candidate Ben Jealous.

.