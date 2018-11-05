Live Updates*** Trump Holds Missouri Rally with Rush Limbaugh

President Donald Trump will hold his final rally before Tuesday’s midterm elections in Cape Girardeau, MIssouri, on Monday evening.

Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh will make an appearance in his hometown and Sean Hannity will also be in attendance and interview Trump at the event.

Trump will campaign for GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley as he seeks to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO).

10:21 PM: Rush blasts the elite for being angry at MAGA voters they have never had a clue about, don’t have a clue about, and will never have a clue about: “The real anger at Trump is actually aimed at you for having elected him.”

10:20 PM: Rush say Trump is “indefatigable…doesn’t get tired… just keeps going.”

He says Trump doesn’t have to put up with this but “thank God” he puts up with the abuse.

“We’re defending an America that has strayed from our founding. Nothing to with race. Nothing to do with gender. Nothing to do with any of the identity politics labels. It has to do with culture. It has to do with protecting and defending the Constitution.”

10:18 PM: Rush says to Trump, “Make America Great Again” is “not a slogan, it’s an objective.” He says politicians think MAGA voters were just “stupid” to vote for Trump because they don’t know any better and “there’s so much to learn.” Rush says the elite think MAGA voters are poor, uneducated, and angry. Rush say they are not angry, they just want to make the country great again and they have someone in Trump who will have their backs and stand up for them.

10:16 PM: Rush mocks Bill and Hillary Clinton’s national stadium tour. He says Biden can’t even fill a phone booth. He says there is “no other politician with a connection to voters like this and Washington can’t stand it.” Rush says he didn’t at first thing Trump could win until he saw the connection Trump made with voters.

Rush says the caravan isn’t about race even though the media want to demonize those opposed to illegal immigration as racists. He says it’s about the rule of law.

“Why should we stand aside and let people break the law?” Rush asks.

Rush continues: “We get all these labels thrown at us. We love our country and we want the best for everybody in it… We want everybody to be great. We want everybody to experience the American Dream.”

10:15 PM: Rush says the Democrats haven’t even accepted that they lost the election in 2016. It’s serious stuff All of this.

Rush says that for the last two years, newspapers and anonymous sources have tried to say Trump colluded with the Russians without any evidence. “Zilch. Zero. Nada. It didn’t happen. It was all made up.”

Rush says “Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia. Hillary Clinton rigged that election.”

Crowd chants “Lock her up!”

“These rallies are the envy of official Washington,” Rush says. He says there isn’t a single elected official in either party who could do what Trump does. “They are jealous. They are envious. This isn’t supposed to happen. You people are supposed to love them. Not Trump.”

10:10 PM: Rush Limbaugh getting ready to introduce Trump. Rush says it’s an honor to be at one of Trump’s rallies.

part o10:01 PM: Hannity is interviewing Trump, and Trump agrees that he left it all on the field for the 2018 midterms. Trump is now ready to take the stage.

Pres Trump arrives in Cape Girardeau, MO., for his last rally of the midterm election campaign. pic.twitter.com/d0uEuLiVxs — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 6, 2018

9:45 PM: Raucous crowd in the Show Me State for Trump’s final rally before the midterms.

Just arrived at the Show Me Center – lines around the block… pic.twitter.com/LFZjV8USRf — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018

A few hours until Trump arrives for his final midterms rally here in Cape Girardeau, but another guest @seanhannity has just arrived to loud cheers. pic.twitter.com/Z4RK7Mbmhr — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) November 6, 2018

Ready for @realDonaldTrump’s rally to support @HawleyMO in Cape Girardeau – @clairecmc may think she can write off “bootheel” voters – but tonight she’ll see what happens when you abandon MO’ians & side with liberal democrats like Chuck Schumer! @JasonSmithMO @GOPChairwoman pic.twitter.com/Hd9HV6xvzx — Mike Parson (@mikeparson) November 6, 2018