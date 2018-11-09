Live Updates*** Wildfires Blaze Across Parts of California

A wildfire blazing so quickly that firefighters couldn’t hope to stop it quadrupled in size Friday after destroying several thousand buildings and leveling much of a Northern California town of nearly 30,000 people, according to state authorities. Law enforcement officials confirm at least five people were found dead in vehicles torched by wildfire flames. A wind-driven wildfire raged through Southern California communities on Friday, burning homes and forcing thousands of people to flee as it relentlessly pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean.

4:53 PM: More eye-popping scenes from Paradise.

4:52 PM: Firefighters battle wildfire flames in Magalia.

4:43 PM: Rocklin police officer takes care of a horse discovered wandering after the Camp Fire raged through the area in Paradise.

4:32 PM: Visibility issues persist in Chico as Camp Fire rages.

You can tell we’re getting closer to the #CampFire near Chico as the skies are getting darker with a eerie orange glow. @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/D5pQ6pvUMz — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) November 9, 2018

It’s 1pm on Friday and vehicles have their lights on because of the dark conditions caused by thick smoke. #CampFire. @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/rtLWR5iQTh — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) November 9, 2018

4:32 PM:

These pics are what I saw from the aircraft #CaliforniaWildfires #wolseyfire on approach to #lax pic.twitter.com/DVU1EkSu0x — David Cannon (@Cannonball63) November 9, 2018

4:24 PM:

South Bay foothills not visible at #49ers practice because of #CampFire smoke.

Not practicing today: WR Garçon (knee), LB Foster (hamstring), S Tartt (shoulder)

Limited/no-contact: TE George Kittle (chest) pic.twitter.com/RkuC6bnS0E — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 9, 2018

4:23 PM:

This is how the sun looks in Santa Rosa's town square, right now. Wow. #abc7now The #CampFire is well to the northeast, but memories of last year's disaster here remain fresh. #abc7now The streetlights are on at 1:23 pm pic.twitter.com/mjZLXd4GOG — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 9, 2018

4:20 PM: There were no signs of life Friday on the road toward the town of Paradise except for the occasional chirping of a bird, write the Associated Press. A thick, yellow haze from the wildfire hung in the air and gave the appearance of twilight in the middle of the day.

Strong winds had blown the blackened needles on some evergreens straight to one side. A burned out car with its doors open sat on the shoulder.

Five people have been found dead in Paradise from the fire, and sheriff’s officials say they are investigating additional reports of fatalities. Thousands of buildings were destroyed.

The town of 27,000 about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco was completely evacuated.

4:16 PM:

NOW: Massive flames marching from the mountains all the way to the ocean.

Stand by for a live #WoosleyFire #HillFire #Campfire report on The @WeatherChannel next… pic.twitter.com/O6FsmpaJlz — Dave Malkoff (@malkoff) November 9, 2018

3:59 PM:

Heading toward Paradise on Highway 99 and the smokey haze gets thicker and thicker. It looks like night at 1 in the afternoon @FOX40 #CampFIre pic.twitter.com/Ps2Fq3ysRT — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) November 9, 2018

3:57 PM:

Only a shell remained of this Paradise business. #Campfire pic.twitter.com/zkEuGmAVIp — Jim Schultz (@JimSchultz_RS) November 9, 2018

3:56 PM:

Skies continue getting darker as we head to the #CampFire near Chico, CA. Fire has burned 70,000 acres. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/LUg2he87lp — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) November 9, 2018

3:54 PM: Malibu issued the following alert: “Fire is now burning out of control and heading into populated areas of Malibu. All residents must evacuate immediately.”

JUST IN: City of Malibu: "Fire is now burning out of control and heading into populated areas of Malibu. All residents must evacuate immediately." https://t.co/7X2aF8PTVi pic.twitter.com/sQ3bChj2O7 — ABC News (@ABC) November 9, 2018

3:50 PM:

A Paradise home continued to smolder Friday morning. #Campfire pic.twitter.com/48daaTLjNy — Jim Schultz (@JimSchultz_RS) November 9, 2018

3:49 PM: Feel good story about the Paradise Alliance Church still intact as the wildfire blazes.

3:42 PM: Smokey skies in Oakland.

It’s this smoky in Oakland. All of it coming from #CampFire near Chico & settling over SF #BayArea. I’ll have the weekend forecast and what the #smoke will be doing @nbcbayarea 5 & 6 with LIVE coverage on the fire lines. pic.twitter.com/vuUId5hVoJ — Jeff Ranieri (@JeffRanieri) November 9, 2018

3:41 PM:

3:32 PM: Photo of the Woolsey Fire from Santa Monica.

(Photo by Joel B. Pollak/Breitbart News)

3:10 PM: Video shows the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise

EERIE VIDEO: The aftermath of the #CampFire in #Paradise. Yesterday there were reports that motorists were abandoning their cars to run away from the flames https://t.co/ui36FmuPiA pic.twitter.com/ooJ4lKQcYh — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 9, 2018

3:00 PM:

Just told by CUSD Superintendent Kelly Staley that all schools in Butte County will be closed all next week, by order of Butte County Office of Education. — David Little (@ER_DavidLittle) November 9, 2018

List of school closures below:

Willows Unified School District

Chico Unified School District

Chico State

Los Molinos Unified School District

Butte College

2:55 PM: Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials say the Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills has burned down. Los Angeles photojournalist John Schreiber shared photos of what appears to be the aftermath.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

The park service says the ranch served as locations for productions ranging from 1938′s “The Adventures of Marco Polo” to TV’s “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” and the more recent shows “The Mentalist” and “Weeds,” the Associated Press notes.

Western Town specifically was built for TV productions in the 1950s and was used for such westerns as “The Cisco Kid” and “Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre.”

The location set in the mountains west of Los Angeles dates to 1927 when Paramount Pictures leased the ranch and began making films there.

Filming continued for decades even as the ranch changed hands. It was acquired by the National Park Service in 1980 but has continued to function as a filming location.

When not in use for filming, visitors could stroll through Western Town while hiking or ride through on horseback.

2:35 PM: Sheriff’s officials in Northern California say the five people found dead in vehicles torched by a wildfire’s flames could not immediately be identified because of the burns they suffered.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that autopsies will be conducted.

Officials say the victims were found in the same area in the town of Paradise, near a main thoroughfare heading out of the town that was consumed by flames.

All of the city’s 27,000 residents were ordered to evacuate on Thursday as the wildfire quickly turned into an inferno.

Many residents said traffic jams developed as they left as panicked people fled, some abandoning their cars to try to escape on foot.

The fire has grown to nearly 110 square miles.

Paradise is 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

2:30 PM: Several rabbits were spotted against a wall at Hillcrest Drive and Black Oak Street in Thousand Oaks. Video of the terrified wildlife is going viral.

2:29 PM: The Woolsey fire grows moves towards the west valley area in Porter Ranch, California

2:26 PM: The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted that the fire raging through the Santa Monica Mountains was headed to the ocean. Malibu has about 13,000 residents and lies along 21 miles of coast at the southern foot of the mountain range, according to the Associated Press. "Imminent threat!" the department said in its warning. The erupted Thursday near the northwest corner of the city of Los Angeles as the region's notorious Santa Ana winds gusted, triggering overnight evacuations of an estimated 75,000 homes in western Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County. The fire then pushed southward, jumped the wide U.S. 101 freeway before dawn Friday and pushed into the Santa Monica range. Another fire was burning farther west in Ventura County, also moving toward the ocean.

2:17 PM View from Pacific Palisades looking North toward the city of Malibu (Photo by Breitbart News)

2:15 PM: Wildfire burns a part of Griffith Park in Los Angeles.