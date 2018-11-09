Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

***Live Updates*** Wildfires Blaze Across Parts of California

A wildfire blazing so quickly that firefighters couldn’t hope to …
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A wildfire blazing so quickly that firefighters couldn’t hope to stop it quadrupled in size Friday after destroying several thousand buildings and leveling much of a Northern California town of nearly 30,000 people, according to state authorities. Law enforcement officials confirm at least five people were found dead in vehicles torched by wildfire flames. A wind-driven wildfire raged through Southern California communities on Friday, burning homes and forcing thousands of people to flee as it relentlessly pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

4:53 PM: More eye-popping scenes from Paradise.

PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 09: A line of burned out abandoned cars sit on the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 09: A line of burned out abandoned cars sit on the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 09: Firefighters try to keep flames from burning home from spreading to a neighboring apartment complex as they battle the Camp Fire on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 09: Firefighters try to keep flames from burning home from spreading to a neighboring apartment complex as they battle the Camp Fire on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

4:52 PM: Firefighters battle wildfire flames in Magalia.

MAGALIA, CA – NOVEMBER 09: A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MAGALIA, CA – NOVEMBER 09: A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MAGALIA, CA – NOVEMBER 09: A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MAGALIA, CA – NOVEMBER 09: A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

4:43 PM: Rocklin police officer takes care of a horse discovered wandering after the Camp Fire raged through the area in Paradise.

PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 09: Rocklin police officer Randy Law tends to a horse that was found wandering after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 09: Rocklin police officer Randy Law tends to a horse that was found wandering after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 09: Rocklin police officer Randy Law tends to a horse that was found wandering after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

4:32 PM: Visibility issues persist in Chico as Camp Fire rages.

4:32 PM:

4:24 PM:

4:23 PM:

4:20 PM: There were no signs of life Friday on the road toward the town of Paradise except for the occasional chirping of a bird, write the Associated Press. A thick, yellow haze from the wildfire hung in the air and gave the appearance of twilight in the middle of the day.

Strong winds had blown the blackened needles on some evergreens straight to one side. A burned out car with its doors open sat on the shoulder.

Five people have been found dead in Paradise from the fire, and sheriff’s officials say they are investigating additional reports of fatalities. Thousands of buildings were destroyed.

The town of 27,000 about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco was completely evacuated.

4:16 PM:

3:59 PM:

3:57 PM:

3:56 PM:

3:54 PM: Malibu issued the following alert: “Fire is now burning out of control and heading into populated areas of Malibu. All residents must evacuate immediately.”

3:50 PM:

3:49 PM: Feel good story about the Paradise Alliance Church still intact as the wildfire blazes.

3:42 PM: Smokey skies in Oakland.

3:41 PM:

3:32 PM: Photo of the Woolsey Fire from Santa Monica.

(Photo by Joel B. Pollak/Breitbart News)

3:10 PM: Video shows the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise

3:00 PM:

List of school closures below:

Willows Unified School District

Chico Unified School District

Chico State

Los Molinos Unified School District

Butte College

2:55 PM: Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials say the Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills has burned down. Los Angeles photojournalist John Schreiber shared photos of what appears to be the aftermath.

The park service says the ranch served as locations for productions ranging from 1938′s “The Adventures of Marco Polo” to TV’s “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” and the more recent shows “The Mentalist” and “Weeds,” the Associated Press notes.

Western Town specifically was built for TV productions in the 1950s and was used for such westerns as “The Cisco Kid” and “Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre.”

The location set in the mountains west of Los Angeles dates to 1927 when Paramount Pictures leased the ranch and began making films there.

Filming continued for decades even as the ranch changed hands. It was acquired by the National Park Service in 1980 but has continued to function as a filming location.

When not in use for filming, visitors could stroll through Western Town while hiking or ride through on horseback.

2:35 PM: Sheriff’s officials in Northern California say the five people found dead in vehicles torched by a wildfire’s flames could not immediately be identified because of the burns they suffered.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that autopsies will be conducted.

Officials say the victims were found in the same area in the town of Paradise, near a main thoroughfare heading out of the town that was consumed by flames.

All of the city’s 27,000 residents were ordered to evacuate on Thursday as the wildfire quickly turned into an inferno.

Many residents said traffic jams developed as they left as panicked people fled, some abandoning their cars to try to escape on foot.

The fire has grown to nearly 110 square miles.

Paradise is 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

2:30 PM: Several rabbits were spotted against a wall at Hillcrest Drive and Black Oak Street in Thousand Oaks. Video of the terrified wildlife is going viral.

2:29 PM: The Woolsey fire grows moves towards the west valley area in Porter Ranch, California

PORTER RANCH, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PORTER RANCH, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the Oak Park area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PORTER RANCH, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PORTER RANCH, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: The Woolsey Fire is seen looking towards the west valley area on November 9, 2018 in Porter Ranch, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to two fires in the region. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

2:26 PM: The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted that the fire raging through the Santa Monica Mountains was headed to the ocean. Malibu has about 13,000 residents and lies along 21 miles of coast at the southern foot of the mountain range, according to the Associated Press.

“Imminent threat!” the department said in its warning.

The erupted Thursday near the northwest corner of the city of Los Angeles as the region’s notorious Santa Ana winds gusted, triggering overnight evacuations of an estimated 75,000 homes in western Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County.

The fire then pushed southward, jumped the wide U.S. 101 freeway before dawn Friday and pushed into the Santa Monica range.

Another fire was burning farther west in Ventura County, also moving toward the ocean.

2:17 PM View from Pacific Palisades looking North toward the city of Malibu

(Photo by Breitbart News)

2:15 PM: Wildfire burns a part of Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

Flames from a wildfire burn a portion of Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California, November 9, 2018. – Staff at the Los Angeles Zoo, which is located in the park are preparing animals to be evacuated. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Flames from a wildfire burn a portion of Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California, November 9, 2018. – Staff at the Los Angeles Zoo, which is located in the park are preparing animals to be evacuated. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Flames from a wildfire burn a portion of Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California, November 9, 2018. – Staff at the Los Angeles Zoo, which is located in the park are preparing animals to be evacuated. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

A man watches flames from a wildfire in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California, November 9, 2018. – Staff at the Los Angeles Zoo, which is located in the park are preparing animals to be evacuated. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

.