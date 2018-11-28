Bundle Up: ‘Freeze Watch’ Issued in Central Florida

The National Weather Service issued a “freeze watch” in Central Florida’s Marion County as the coldest temperatures in eight months prompted residents to bundle up.

Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said areas north and west of Orlando could see frost with temperatures dropping to 39 degrees. “[Wednesday], the entire week stays chilly! Highs won’t make it out of the 50s,” Shields added. “The cold front is here … Most of us will wake up to 30s [Wednesday] morning. Patchy frost is possible north and west of Orlando.”

A near-freeze expected in Marion county tonight, and a freeze watch for Sumter is up for Wednesday night. Lots of cold deets to pass along, see you at 4pm! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/u4tnXu2cld — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) November 27, 2018

Central Florida schools advised parents to dress children warmly as officials weigh keeping students from playing outside due to the cold. “We walk our kids to school so on a cold day we make sure they have their hats and mitts,” said one Central Flordia parent.

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida released a press release Tuesday stating shelters will be open to anyone seeking a warm place as frosty conditions move through the area.

“Beginning at 7 p.m., overflow space will be available for single women and families in the Center for Women and Families and for single men in the Men’s Service Center,” the organization wrote in a statement.

The city of DeLand said 25 people stayed the night at shelters due to the chilly conditions.