Bundle Up: ‘Freeze Watch’ Issued in Central Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 11: Helena Anderson (L) and her mother Daniela Birska wear jackets as they walk on the beach on January 11, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. The National Weather Service said it recorded 36 degrees in Miami Monday morning, which beat the 82-year-old record of 37 …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The National Weather Service issued a “freeze watch” in Central Florida’s Marion County as the coldest temperatures in eight months prompted residents to bundle up.

Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said areas north and west of Orlando could see frost with temperatures dropping to 39 degrees. “[Wednesday], the entire week stays chilly! Highs won’t make it out of the 50s,” Shields added. “The cold front is here … Most of us will wake up to 30s [Wednesday] morning. Patchy frost is possible north and west of Orlando.”

Central Florida schools advised parents to dress children warmly as officials weigh keeping students from playing outside due to the cold. “We walk our kids to school so on a cold day we make sure they have their hats and mitts,” said one Central Flordia parent.

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida released a press release Tuesday stating shelters will be open to anyone seeking a warm place as frosty conditions move through the area.

“Beginning at 7 p.m., overflow space will be available for single women and families in the Center for Women and Families and for single men in the Men’s Service Center,” the organization wrote in a statement.

The city of DeLand said 25 people stayed the night at shelters due to the chilly conditions.

