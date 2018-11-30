LIVE UPDATES** Alaska Rocked After Major Earthquake Hits Near Anchorage

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska on Friday, shaking building in Anchorage and prompting terrified residents to seek shelter under office desks.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

3:30 PM — Still bumper to bumper traffic on the Glenn Highway.

Current view on Glenn Highway leaving #Anchorage. My friend’s trying to get home to #Wasilla. He says traffic is barely inching forward and several bridges along his route home are damaged. A Black Hawk just flew overhead as we were on the phone. #nbcct #Alaskaearthquake pic.twitter.com/02mnigv5G0 — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) November 30, 2018

3:26 PM — The Alaska Railroad has suspended all operations amid “severe” damage at their Anchorage Operations Center and unknown track conditions throughout the state.

External Affairs Manager Tim Sullivan says the operations center lost power and is experiencing flooding following the quake Friday that rocked Anchorage and surrounding areas.

He says: “It’s tough to run trains when you have no dispatch.”

Sullivan says no reports of track damage have yet been reported, but it will take a day or two for staff to fully assess conditions. Until the tracks are cleared for use, all railroad operations will are suspended, Sullivan said.

The quake was felt 350 miles away in Fairbanks.

Keep feeling aftershocks in Anchorage, thankfully our power just came back on. 25 degrees out. Huddled with my family in our living room. Cabinets flew open and lots of broken glass pic.twitter.com/279DdjQHXK — Mary Plummer (@maryplummer) November 30, 2018

Governor Walker is with the Alaska Army National Guard right now, assessing the damage in Anchorage from this morning’s earthquake. pic.twitter.com/nhbaGtKZfX — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

3:19 PM — President Donald Trump issues a statement regarding the earthquake:

To the Great people of Alaska. You have been hit hard by a “big one.” Please follow the directions of the highly trained professionals who are there to help you. Your Federal Government will spare no expense. God Bless you ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

3:14 PM — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) issues a statement on the earthquake:

GOP AK Sen Murkowski on AK earthquake:

This is a very, very, very hard wake up call for the population center there in Anchorage — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 30, 2018

NEW FOOTAGE: This video taken by Nils Sullivan shows major street damage in Anchorage, Alaska, where a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Friday morning. Full story: https://t.co/LhpBDcVyoD pic.twitter.com/ZmpyYmc9xf — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) November 30, 2018

3:08 PM — The Earthquake left a grocery store in shambles.

3:06 PM — Audio of air traffic controllers at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport urging pilots to fly around after earthquake hit Anchorage.

"Part of our ceiling's come down, and our equipment is everywhere." Air traffic controllers at Ted Stevens #Anchorage International Airport urge pilots to go around after powerful #earthquake struck Anchorage, #Alaska: https://t.co/zKrUAYVCIX pic.twitter.com/3DuurDM7zy @ABC — Washington News Line (@WashNewsLine) November 30, 2018

3:02 PM — The Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage says it has canceled elective surgeries and that the hospital experienced multiple water leaks, according to the Associated Press.

The hospital says in a statement that there was not a large influx of patients after the quake rocked Anchorage Tuesday morning.

There were no reports of serious injuries or deaths and there were no reports of injuries at the hospital.

3:00 PM — The operators of the 800-mile long trans-Alaska pipeline said they shut the system down as a precaution following the earthquake in southcentral Alaska, the Associated Press reports.

Michelle Egan is a spokeswoman with Alyeska Pipeline Service Company.

She says there is no known damage to the pipeline.

She says data will be assessed at an operations center and a physical inspection of the line will be performed.

She says pipeline can be restarted before the physical assessment is complete.

2:56 PM — Alaska Air suspends operations in Anchorage.

Due to a significant earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, we are temporarily suspending operations at the airport until at least 12:30pm Pacific. We will keep you updated here as well as on the Alaska Airlines Blog. https://t.co/m7heW6QgsU — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) November 30, 2018

2:49 PM — Anchorage International Airport is now open and screening passengers.

TSA is screening passengers. Baggage screening is down and delaying departures. Check with your airline. — Anchorage Airport (@TSAIAirport) November 30, 2018

2:47 PM — Scene from inside Anchorage International Airport as the earthquake hit.

Terrifying moments inside Anchorage International Airport during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/rmI8oN2RoZ — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 30, 2018

😯 Widespread damage has been reported in Anchorage after a massive 7.0 earthquake shook the region: https://t.co/gPHpQQDHGO pic.twitter.com/eNIPBwDeQT — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) November 30, 2018

Here are some photos from inside an apartment in #Anchorage #Alaska after the 7.0 mag #earthquake. Multiple aftershocks are still being reported. #AlaskaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/U8BkakOMoE — Daniel McFarland (@DanielWGXA) November 30, 2018

WATCH: A father watches his wife, son and dogs as the earthquake hits their home in Palmer, AK. He says that everything is ok, just some broken items. #fox10phoenix https://t.co/EUPVeTQnwh

📸 Eric Nelius / @Alaskatugboater pic.twitter.com/dKL5WRGRvv — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) November 30, 2018

2:39 PM — Additional scenes from inside KTVA’s studios.

2:38 PM — Raw footage of damaged roads in Anchorage.

Dillon Vought shot this video of damage to the road after Friday's #earthquake in Anchorage, #Alaska. In the video, you can see that the road surface at an exit has collapsed https://t.co/nOsVtjMDH5 pic.twitter.com/nhyAD3pH2Y — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 30, 2018

7.2 earthquake here in Anchorage, Alaska. This is a video my dad took from the Minnesota exit ramp from international. ὣὣ pic.twitter.com/1yOGj3yz9q — sarah m (@sarahh_mars) November 30, 2018

Here it is zoomed in. Thank god these pol are ok!!! #Anchorage pic.twitter.com/dqmy6kx7nb — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) November 30, 2018

Here is a picture a high school friend who lives in Anchorage just sent. pic.twitter.com/Q5YmMDkKZ1 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) November 30, 2018

The earthquake that shook Anchorage and damaged roadways also knocked many traffic lights out of service and has snarled traffic, per the Associated Press.

Jeremy Zidek, a spokesman for the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the earthquake also disrupted some communications and electrical service.

The Anchorage School District canceled classes for its more than 100 schools and asked parents to pick up their kids when they could.

The district wants to examine its buildings for potential damage and check for any potential gas leaks.

State government offices in Anchorage were also closed so officials could assess the damage.

2:25 PM — The Federal Aviation Administration says operations have stopped at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport following the earthquake that rocked buildings and damaged roads, reports the Associated Press.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer in Washington state said Friday it’s not known when inbound flights will resume and that travelers should check with their airlines.

Kenitzer and Alaska transportation spokeswoman Meadow Bailey say telephone service is out at the airport.

The FAA spokesman says the airport tower was evacuated and flights that could be diverted were being sent to Kodiak.

He says inbound international flights to Anchorage were being guided by controllers at a regional radar approach facility.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker tweeted that he has issued a disaster declaration.

(1/2) After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster & I have been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel & I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

(2/2) From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings. My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

Here’s the islanded car at the wrecked anchorage off ramp. pic.twitter.com/626As53hzF — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) November 30, 2018

2:15 PM — Traffic is at a “standstill” in the Glenn Highway.

How the #earthquake that devastated Anchorage, #Alaska appeared to a seismograph more than 3,000 miles away at @millersvilleu pic.twitter.com/axKQYQ38ko — Brian Lada (@wxlada) November 30, 2018

2:13 PM — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump was brief on the earthquake.

The President has been briefed on the earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska, and is monitoring damage reports. We are praying for the safety of all Alaskans! — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 30, 2018

2:11 PM — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tweets that while her family is safe, her home sustained damages. “So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake,” the conservative stalwart says.

🙏🏼 for Alaska. Our family is intact – house is not… I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) November 30, 2018

2:10 PM — Chaotic scenes from CBS affiliate KTVA in Anchorage, Alaska.

MORE: Newsroom of CBS affiliate @ktva in Anchorage, Alaska suffers significant damage in 7.0-magnitude earthquake; after being knocked off air, local reporters deliver updates via Facebook Live https://t.co/j8ZFCM8v8j pic.twitter.com/0jynmCjRzD — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 30, 2018

BREAKING: Officials have canceled a tsunami warning for southern Alaska that was issued following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 30, 2018

2:05 PM — The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska following an earthquake that rocked buildings in downtown Anchorage.

The center said Friday that the warning was in effect for parts of the state’s Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai Peninsula.

The warning means tsunami waves are expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially said it was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake and then reduced that to 6.6.

The quake was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Alaska’s largest city.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Alaska’s largest city.

An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

