Live Updates: At Least 4 Wounded in Shooting at Aurora, IL Factory

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois, according to city officials.

Follow Breitbart News for updates to this breaking story. All times eastern.

5:11 PM — Joshua Caplan: Henry Pratt Company employees are staying inside its main building as heavy police presence remains outside the plant.

https://twitter.com/DanaCBS2/status/1096531505550118912

5:06 PM — Joshua Caplan: The suspected shooter is dead, per CBS Chicago.

Breaking: Shooter dead in workplace mass shooting in Aurora per source. Body at Kane County Coroner. @cbschicago — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 15, 2019

4:56 PM — Joshua Caplan: At least one person is dead after an active shooter situation at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, ABC 7 reports.

https://twitter.com/MarkRiveraABC7/status/1096527100012609536

4:54 PM — Joshua Caplan: A total of 12 civilians were hit during the shooting, per CNN.

4:46 PM — Joshua Caplan: At least two victims were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center, while others were taken to Mercy Medical Center, reports KTLA.

4:37 PM — Joshua Caplan: John Probst, an employee of the Henry Pratt Company, told reporters the suspected shooter is a co-worker who has been an employee of the valve manufacturer for 15 years. Probst said the suspect darted down an aisle of the plant with a pistol fitted with a laser sight. “He was shooting everybody . . . As soon as i heard the shot, we left. As soon as I heard it, I took off,” said Probst, adding that one of the victims “came running down and was bleeding pretty bad.”

4:31 PM — Ezra Dulis: Chicago journalist Tia Ewing and film critic Richard Roeper now say the site of the shooting could be a different company, Alro Steel.

The address for the active shooter situation in Aurora, IL is 641 Archer Ave. That address is for a business known as @alrosteel. #Aurora pic.twitter.com/YDtMCgr4xK — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) February 15, 2019

4:25 PM — Ezra Dulis: Eyewitness says suspect was a coworker.

TWO patients taken to Rush Copley Hospital, others to area hospital. Still waiting on a full count of the injured, but know there were FOUR #Aurora police officers injured. #aurorashooter @ABC7Chicago — Mark Rivera ABC7 (@MarkRiveraABC7) February 15, 2019

4:17 PM — Ezra Dulis: City spokesman says that multiple people are injured and that wounded officers are in stable conditions — does not confirm specific numbers on casualties.

City of Aurora confirm #Aurora Police officers injured in active shooter situation but in stable condition — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) February 15, 2019

4:11 PM — Ezra Dulis: An apparent Twitter account for the city of Aurora says the shooter has been apprehended.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

4:04 PM — AWR Hawkins: The Daily Herald reports that the attack occurred at the Henry Pratt Company, a manufacturer of water valves. According to the Herald, civilians and four Aurora police officers are wounded, and the shooter is still at large.