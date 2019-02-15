Live Updates: At Least 4 Wounded in Shooting at Aurora, IL Factory

aurora-wgn
WGN TV

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois, according to city officials.

5:11 PM — Joshua Caplan: Henry Pratt Company employees are staying inside its main building as heavy police presence remains outside the plant.
5:06 PM — Joshua Caplan: The suspected shooter is dead, per CBS Chicago.

4:56 PM — Joshua Caplan: At least one person is dead after an active shooter situation at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, ABC 7 reports.

4:54 PM — Joshua Caplan: A total of 12 civilians were hit during the shooting, per CNN.

4:46 PM — Joshua Caplan: At least two victims were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center, while others were taken to Mercy Medical Center, reports KTLA.

4:37 PM — Joshua Caplan: John Probst, an employee of the Henry Pratt Company, told reporters the suspected shooter is a co-worker who has been an employee of the valve manufacturer for 15 years. Probst said the suspect darted down an aisle of the plant with a pistol fitted with a laser sight. “He was shooting everybody . . . As soon as i heard the shot, we left. As soon as I heard it, I took off,” said Probst, adding that one of the victims “came running down and was bleeding pretty bad.”

4:31 PM — Ezra Dulis: Chicago journalist Tia Ewing and film critic Richard Roeper now say the site of the shooting could be a different company, Alro Steel.

4:25 PM — Ezra Dulis: Eyewitness says suspect was a coworker.

4:17 PM — Ezra Dulis: City spokesman says that multiple people are injured and that wounded officers are in stable conditions — does not confirm specific numbers on casualties.

4:11 PM — Ezra Dulis: An apparent Twitter account for the city of Aurora says the shooter has been apprehended.

4:04 PM — AWR Hawkins: The Daily Herald reports that the attack occurred at the Henry Pratt Company, a manufacturer of water valves. According to the Herald, civilians and four Aurora police officers are wounded, and the shooter is still at large.

