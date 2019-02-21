Global Warming: Snow in Los Angeles

Los Angeles experienced a rare winter weather phenomenon on Thursday afternoon: snow.
Several areas reported falling snowflakes — though without any real accumulation — as L.A. joined much of the rest of the country in experiencing colder-than-normal temperatures.
While snow is a common winter sight on the peaks around Los Angeles, it is rare to see snow falling in the city itself.
The winter has been a particularly cold and wet one for Southern California, bringing relief to gardens, farmers, and municipal water managers — and joy to skiers in nearby mountains — but frustration for tourists and travelers.
Residents posted their observations to social media:
It just sleeted and started to snow in Los Angeles!!!! If you use this video give me credits. This video was taken on sunset blvd in West Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/ZDE3eLDE3k
— Laurie (@LaurieBea1) February 21, 2019
IT’S SNOWING IN NORTHRIDGE!!! That is all ❄️ https://t.co/Ngeid0RpvO #snow #snowing #northridge #SoCal #LA #FOXLA #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/AqLZKHCeXq
— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 21, 2019
Snow falling at 1,500 feet level in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu, per @LACoFireAirOps. pic.twitter.com/KfpLgdZkv5
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 21, 2019
It’s snowing in LA. pic.twitter.com/WFCoJP9aos
— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) February 21, 2019
Coincidentally, the “super snow moon” — a full moon at the closest approach to earth, and in the heart of ski season — was seen earlier this week.
WATCH: The “super snow moon,” the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2019 — seen here lighting up the downtown Los Angeles skyline — was enjoyed by onlookers across the globe on Tuesday night https://t.co/LBjGcCbLLd pic.twitter.com/X4i9lsrMDu
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 20, 2019
LAist notes that the last snow in urban Los Angeles fell in 2011.
