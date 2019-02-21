Global Warming: Snow in Los Angeles

Los Angeles experienced a rare winter weather phenomenon on Thursday afternoon: snow.

Several areas reported falling snowflakes — though without any real accumulation — as L.A. joined much of the rest of the country in experiencing colder-than-normal temperatures.

While snow is a common winter sight on the peaks around Los Angeles, it is rare to see snow falling in the city itself.

The winter has been a particularly cold and wet one for Southern California, bringing relief to gardens, farmers, and municipal water managers — and joy to skiers in nearby mountains —  but frustration for tourists and travelers.

Residents posted their observations to social media:

Coincidentally, the “super snow moon” — a full moon at the closest approach to earth, and in the heart of ski season — was seen earlier this week.

LAist notes that the last snow in urban Los Angeles fell in 2011.

