Global Warming: Snow in Los Angeles

Los Angeles experienced a rare winter weather phenomenon on Thursday afternoon: snow.

Several areas reported falling snowflakes — though without any real accumulation — as L.A. joined much of the rest of the country in experiencing colder-than-normal temperatures.

While snow is a common winter sight on the peaks around Los Angeles, it is rare to see snow falling in the city itself.

The winter has been a particularly cold and wet one for Southern California, bringing relief to gardens, farmers, and municipal water managers — and joy to skiers in nearby mountains — but frustration for tourists and travelers.

Residents posted their observations to social media:

It just sleeted and started to snow in Los Angeles!!!! If you use this video give me credits. This video was taken on sunset blvd in West Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/ZDE3eLDE3k — Laurie (@LaurieBea1) February 21, 2019

Snow falling at 1,500 feet level in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu, per @LACoFireAirOps. pic.twitter.com/KfpLgdZkv5 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 21, 2019

Coincidentally, the “super snow moon” — a full moon at the closest approach to earth, and in the heart of ski season — was seen earlier this week.

WATCH: The “super snow moon,” the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2019 — seen here lighting up the downtown Los Angeles skyline — was enjoyed by onlookers across the globe on Tuesday night https://t.co/LBjGcCbLLd pic.twitter.com/X4i9lsrMDu — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 20, 2019

LAist notes that the last snow in urban Los Angeles fell in 2011.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.