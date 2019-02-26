Amtrak Train Carrying 183 Passengers Stranded in Oregon Since Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Workers are trying to free an Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard that has been stuck since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon.

Amtrak’s Coast Starlight train left Seattle for Los Angeles early Sunday but hit a tree in Oakridge, Oregon, about 6:20 p.m. Oakridge is about 45 miles southeast of Eugene.

Rebekah Dodson, a passenger on the Amtrak train stranded in Oakridge just sent me this video. #amtrak #OakRidge pic.twitter.com/nU41KXXqV6 — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) February 26, 2019

It's a race to get 183 people trapped on an Amtrak train free. They've been stranded since Sunday – more than 24 hours – by snow and fallen trees as their train made its way from Seattle to Los Angeles. ABC's Will Carr reports. #cawx #Amtrak pic.twitter.com/sez7vXgIwX — Zach Covey (@ZachWPDE) February 26, 2019

here’s what it looks like inside the train… it’s been stuck for 24 hours east of #Eugene with more than 180 people onboard. You can see people sleeping & playing games. Stranded in snow after hitting a downed tree Sunday night… #fox12 #eugene #snow #oakridge #amtrak #oregon pic.twitter.com/GMcNQSQIOa — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 26, 2019

Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan says crews are clearing the track and were expected to reach the train by 6 a.m. PST Tuesday. He says the train will move back to Eugene and Portland.

Amtrak made the decision to keep passengers on the train because electricity is out in Oakridge. Amtrak says there is ample food on board.

Passenger Carly Bigby tells KOIN-TV parents have run out of diapers and there is limited cellphone service.