Firefighters are responding after a small plane crashed into a condo building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday.

According to WPTV, the crash occurred at the Berkley South complex at 3015 N. Ocean Boulevard.

Former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot @WillardNBC6 shares some insight from his experience after a small plane crashed into a Fort Lauderdale building. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/p6WPRHd8Jl pic.twitter.com/Iqd2cP1J5b — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) March 1, 2019

Video of the wreckage shows the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-25 aircraft designed to carry one person, several floors below where it is believed to have hit the complex.

Residents say the building shook and the fire alarm sounded as they were evacuated from their apartments, according to NBC 6.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for more updates.