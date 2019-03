The father of a 19-year-old left critically injured in a hit-and-run car crash is telling the other driver to “man up” and come forward.

“He had quite a severe brain trauma. They’re sustaining him and watching him and continuing to monitor him at this point,” Michael Kelley, father of victim Jackson Kelley, said after the Thursday crash in Sarasota, Florida. “He was on his way to class when somebody who couldn’t man up and stop saw that horrible accident. Someone in the community knows what happened to him.”

“Somebody needs to do the right thing and turn that person in because not only has he impacted me and my child and family, but there’s so many people in this community that know Jack, and my family, and love him,” he continued.

Jackson Kelley going down highway US-41 when a minivan attempting to turn into a gas station swerved in front of his vehicle. The van clipped the back of Jackson’s Audi.

The force of the impact caused Jackson’s vehicle to turn over in the air at least four times before crashing into a fence at the hotel pool outside the Lantern Inn and Suites, according to a video of the incident.

One witness, Don Fuchs, was caught on camera rushing from his hotel room to assist Jackson.

“I wanted to make sure he was all right, get him out of there before it caught on fire or anything,” he told Fox 13.

Authorities say the force of the crash partially ejected Jackson from his vehicle, leaving him unconscious.

Medics then rushed Jackson to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition. Jackson’s friends and family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical expenses. The page raised $21,644 as of Saturday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver who fled the scene after the accident and are investigating the incident.