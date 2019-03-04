Rescue crews in Alabama and Georgia are searching for survivors Monday after deadly tornadoes tore through parts of the southeast, killing at least 23 people and wrecking wide-spread damage to homes and businesses.

The trail of destruction from the Sunday tornado was at least half a mile wide and overwhelmed rural Alabama’s Lee County’s coroners’ office, forcing it to call in help from the state. The Sunday tornado, which had winds that appeared to be around 160 mph or greater, was part of a powerful storm system that also slashed its way across the Deep South, spawning numerous tornado warnings in parts of Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.

Photos and video of the destruction were shared to social media Monday morning.

This was shot 20 minutes after the tornado hit her home in Lee County. Earnestine Reese is face timing family to let them know she was okay moments after being pulled from the debris. She suffered a broken hip and is at the hospital now with surgery scheduled for this morning. pic.twitter.com/cTJPBml7Gi — James Spann (@spann) March 4, 2019

“I thank the Lord.” Earnestine Reese is 72 years old. She's seen here among the ruins of her home destroyed by the Alabama tornado. pic.twitter.com/33bSk6hyy1 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 4, 2019

DEATH TOLL: East Alabama (Lee County) sheriff Jay Jones reports the ages of those killed in Sunday's tornado outbreak range in age from 6 years old to adult. It's unknown at this time how many people may be missing. (Video source: Scott Fillmer) pic.twitter.com/wNRSHiqPuE — WJHL (@WJHL11) March 4, 2019

All that’s left of Buck Wild Saloon in #LeeCounty #Alabama after a tornado ripped through the area. The sheriff reported at least 23 deaths — one victim as young as 6 years old. pic.twitter.com/wvv1BL58Yj — Emilie Ikeda (@emilie_ikeda) March 4, 2019

WATCH: Drone video captures the devastating aftermath of a deadly tornado in southeast Alabama Monday with debris stretching at least half a mile wide; the twister killed at least 23 people, the youngest being 6 years old, authorities say https://t.co/PQvH0FaeJ8 pic.twitter.com/3q0JaKTSvW — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 4, 2019

PHOTOS: Tornado in Alabama kills at least 23 📷 by Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer via AP – WKRG-TV via AP – Keith Irwin /via @reuterspictures – https://t.co/hFdQdQex3c pic.twitter.com/6v5ahFowst — Yahoo News Photos (@yahoophoto) March 4, 2019

WATCH: Dog reunited with owner after being found in the rubble of a building destroyed Sunday by a #tornado. (vid by @wrblnews3) Story: https://t.co/kRBcnx2t9L #alwx #LeeCounty pic.twitter.com/YJjz6N8NBD — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 4, 2019

Video: horrific devastation in Lee County, AL from likely at least EF4 #tornado. A husband and wife survived this tornado in their bathtub and were thrown downstream. Incredible stories of survival @breakingweather @accuweather #alwx pic.twitter.com/anX9WegCHn — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) March 4, 2019

At least 23 people were killed in eastern #Alabama after a #tornado ripped through part of Lee County. Search and rescue crews will be digging through the rubble to search for people still missing. >https://t.co/KiYWxUZ9Cc #AlabamaTornado pic.twitter.com/F7dus6909V — CBS 13 News (@WGME) March 4, 2019

We’re getting a clearer view of the damage left behind by yesterday's tornado outbreak…everything we know: https://t.co/RkWDBHueMG pic.twitter.com/A5gLatd7Yv — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) March 4, 2019

Video: Emergency managers, firefighters, police officers, volunteers executing non-stop search and rescue across the rural parts of Lee County, AL and beyond as some of the heroes of the recovery effort @breakingweather @accuweather #LeeCounty #tornado pic.twitter.com/Dbc6ULtUG9 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) March 4, 2019

HELPING HANDS local churches in Lee Co, AL already have piles of donation supplies for tornado victims … THIS is the way the community will rebound, say organizers pic.twitter.com/isLu0dbA4o — K A I T L Y N 👩🏻‍ P R A T T (@Fox5Kaitlyn) March 4, 2019

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told local media that the tornado appears to have barreled through county’s main road, reducing homes to rubble. “It looks like someone almost just took a giant knife and scraped the ground,” he said during a press briefing.

Jones confirmed children were among the dead, but could not know the total number, and said the number of victims could spike as the search continues. Lee County Emergency Management Agency Rita Smith said the county has at least 150 first responders and one law enforcement dog searching for survivors.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado, which was designated an F3 rating had estimated wind speeds of between 158-206 mph.

We had someone on the ground in Lee Co briefly before the sun went down. First tornado to impact Lee County today was at least an EF-3 & at least 1/2 mi wide…this is pending further/more detailed assessment tomorrow. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 4, 2019

In a tweet late Sunday, President Donald Trump said: “To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming. To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!”

To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming. To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

In rural Talbotton, Georgia, about 80 miles south of Atlanta, a handful of people were injured by either powerful straight-line winds or a tornado that destroyed several mobile homes and damaged other buildings, according to Leigh Ann Erenheim, director of the Talbot County Emergency Management Agency.

“It was like the devil was coming.” This mother says she grabbed her two kids and somehow survived yesterday’s suspected tornado in Talbotton, Ga. Her home was completely destroyed. More at noon on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/axx8DkaDqT — Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) March 4, 2019

Homes in Georgia devastated by tornado pic.twitter.com/cXknojeDvo — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) March 4, 2019

10 people killed in tornadoes in 2018(well below the 80 avg), we are now entering heart of tornado season. 23 people died Sunday. That tornado had warning. Please use today to make a plan w/your family, how will you get to shelter?📷:Tabotton, Ga

Brandon Clement/@LiveStormsMedia pic.twitter.com/QMtQ1mBgQ9 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) March 4, 2019

Drone video shows the aftermath of tornado destruction in Talbotton, Georgia, on Sunday. Multiple homes and at least one apartment building were destroyed, an official said. https://t.co/obSHyDHHoV pic.twitter.com/O3koSMEiyq — CNN (@CNN) March 4, 2019

She said searches of damaged homes and structures had turned up no serious injuries or deaths there.

Authorities in southwest Georgia were searching door-to-door in darkened neighborhoods after a possible tornado touched down in the rural city of Cairo, about 33 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Tornado damage around Broad Street and Second Avenue in Cairo, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/dfYna4p3Nf — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) March 4, 2019

Tornado dropped large pine on house near Broad Street and Third Avenue SW in Cairo, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/RxwH2rid6L — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) March 4, 2019

Tornado ripped metal roof off historic Powell House in downtown Cairo, Georgia. Tim White, who lives there, put up sign to bring levity after storm, which also tore the roof off his mom’s home across the street. “Humor runs in our family,” he said. pic.twitter.com/5mKOwxPrD3 — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) March 4, 2019

Further, authorities said a tornado was confirmed by radar in the Florida Panhandle late Sunday afternoon. A portion of Interstate 10 on the Panhandle was blocked in one direction for a time in Walton County in the aftermath, said Don Harrigan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.