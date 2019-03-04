Florida Boy Raises $27,000 Running a Mile for Each Fallen Police Officer

A ten-year-old Florida boy raised more than $27,000 as of Monday for law enforcement by running one mile for each fallen police officer of 2018.

Zechariah Cartledge said that he supports a different fallen officer for every mile he runs, sharing the name of the officer and a little bit about the officer’s background, Fox News reported.

Zechariah said he came up with the idea about two years ago after he ran a 5K race in Orlando called Tunnels to Towers alongside first responders decked out in their full gear.

“I really just wanted to honor police officers because they do so much for us in the community and the hate that they’re getting is just really unacceptable because they do so much for us and when I hear an officer pass away it just breaks my heart,” Zechariah told Fox & Friends Monday morning.

The ten-year-old said he has a goal of running at least 150 miles in a calendar year, all while holding a Thin Blue Line flag in honor of all law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2018.

He started out by asking donors to “prayerfully consider” raising $100 for every fallen officer highlighted in his cause, totaling $15,000. But the Zechariah soon surpassed that goal, raising more than $27,000 as of Monday evening.

“I don’t know lots of people that can take a bullet for anyone they don’t know in the community and it’s just an amazing thing, so I really want to honor them,” he said.