A fire destroyed nearly everything inside West Virginia church except for a cross and several bibles left untouched by the flames.

Firefighters searching through the rubble after the blaze say the inferno burned nearly everything inside Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, West Virginia, on Sunday except for the bibles and a church cross— all left unscathed by the flames.

Fire officials say they are scratching their heads trying to figure out how the flames did not destroy a single page of the bibles within the church.

“Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt!” the Coal City Fire Department posted Sunday on Facebook.

No injuries had been reported after the fire, which is currently under investigation, authorities said.

The bibles and the cross are not the only religious items to have survived a church fire. In December 2018, a Texas man’s personal Bible was the only item to survive a fire that burned everything else in his home.

A painting of Jesus housed inside a 150-year-old Baptist church in Massachusetts survived an October fire that destroyed everything else in the church.