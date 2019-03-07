Five New Jersey high school seniors shoveled out a neighbor’s driveway early on Monday morning to enable her to leave the house and make her dialysis appointment.

Patrick Lanigan and his friends Justin Stanton, Chris Leibfred, Amon Sharafi, and Tyler Grieco realized on Sunday evening that their neighbor, Natalie Blair, of Parsippany, needed to make a 6:00 a.m. dialysis appointment on Monday and wanted to help her make the appointment despite the snow, CNN reported.

Brian Lanigan, a local EMT, is usually the one in charge of shoveling Blair’s driveway, but he had to be on call when it was time for the snowstorm to hit.

“He said listen, Dad, the ambulance is coming at 6 a.m. and so Patrick volunteered to do it and I got up and he commandeered a bunch of guys,” their father, Peter Lanigan, told the Daily Record.

Patrick then recruited a bunch of his friends to spend the night at his place before waking up at 4:30 a.m. to help clear the six to eight inches of fallen snow. With everyone pitching in, the boys cleared the snow within 30 minutes.

Snow Angels disguised as PHS Srs, Justin, Pat, Chris, Tyler & Amon got up super early 4:30 (really never slept) to shovel a driveway for a neighbor who needed to get to dialysis #Goodboys #MooMoo #hopingforasnowday pic.twitter.com/ZMMWbrBRlR — Peter Lanigan (@TweeterLanigan) March 4, 2019

Peter Lanigan called his son and his friends “snow angels” for helping Blair make her dialysis appointment.

Although the boys finished shoveling, they still had to go to school the next morning. Their school decided to open on a two-hour delay, giving the boys just enough time to take a quick nap before heading off to school.

Patrick Lanigan, whom his father describes as a “small kid with a big heart,” is also involved in his community in other ways. He is active in his church community and serves as a “peer buddy” for students in his school who are on the autism spectrum.