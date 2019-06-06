Report: At Least 20 Cadets Injured in Crash Near West Point

At least 20 cadets are injured following a crash near West Point, the U.S. Military Academy in New York’s Orange County.

The major crash was reported near Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road in West Point at 7:30 a.m. EST.

NBC New York reports one cadet was seriously injured and is currently unresponsive. The cadet was airlifted to a nearby hospital, while at least four others were taken to a medical center for back injuries, military police told the media.

West Point’s public affairs department confirmed the crash near the summer training site Camp Natural Bridge. “There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow,” the U.S. Military Academy wrote in a tweet.

