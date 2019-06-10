JOIN BREITBART. TAKES 2 SECONDS.

1 Dead After Helicopter Crash Lands Atop Midtown Manhattan Building

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Newly built and ultra slim residential towers continue to grow along the New York City skyline on February 13, 2019 in New York City. A combination of advances in construction technology and a new zoning policy that allows a developer to acquire unused …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
JOSHUA CAPLAN

One pilot is dead after crash landing his helicopter atop a 54-story building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, according to New York City’s fire department.

The hard landing occurred at the AXA Equitable Center on 7th Avenue and West 49th Street around 2 p.m. EST, according to NBC New York. The building’s roof does not have a helipad.

Speaking to reporters near the scene, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said of the incident: “The only indication was a helicopter had to do an emergency or a hard landing, or crashed onto the rooftop of a building.”

“There’s no indication of anything more than that,” he added.

The incident is believed to be an accident and there is no indication of terrorism, one senior FAA official told ABC News.

One eyewitness shared purported footage to social media of the scene.

A separate video purportedly shows the pilot flying erratically prior to crash landing.

One office building near the site was reportedly evacuated.

President Donald Trump was brief on the crash shortly after it occurred and later tweeted: “I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all.”

 This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.