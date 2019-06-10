1 Dead After Helicopter Crash Lands Atop Midtown Manhattan Building

One pilot is dead after crash landing his helicopter atop a 54-story building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, according to New York City’s fire department.

The hard landing occurred at the AXA Equitable Center on 7th Avenue and West 49th Street around 2 p.m. EST, according to NBC New York. The building’s roof does not have a helipad.

Speaking to reporters near the scene, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said of the incident: “The only indication was a helicopter had to do an emergency or a hard landing, or crashed onto the rooftop of a building.”

“There’s no indication of anything more than that,” he added.

The incident is believed to be an accident and there is no indication of terrorism, one senior FAA official told ABC News. One eyewitness shared purported footage to social media of the scene.

A separate video purportedly shows the pilot flying erratically prior to crash landing.

One office building near the site was reportedly evacuated.

President Donald Trump was brief on the crash shortly after it occurred and later tweeted: “I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all.”

