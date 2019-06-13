Black Bear Spotted on the Loose in Philadelphia

A black bear remains on the loose early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, roaming around the train tracks near a rail line and weaving in and out of the woods.
The bear, which weighs about 100 pounds, did not impact rail service but did cause a lot of buzz around the area, CBS Philadelphia reported.
The search for the bear prompted authorities and a chopper to come find the bear.
Yep that's a BEAR near @SEPTA RR tracks in #EastFalls. Now bear with me… I think of a pun soon enough. 🐻 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7NfJluzzkh
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) June 12, 2019
“I was working in the brewery, heard a lot of commotion. Heard a lot of choppers, came outside. [Police] told us to get back inside because there was a bear on the loose,” an employee said.
The Philadelphia Police posted a tongue-in-cheek status update asking the public to report any bear sightings to the authorities.
Should you report bear sightings to 911? Does a bear poop in the [East Falls] woods?! Please help the authorities return Yogi to an area where there are less train tracks, and more pic-a-nic baskets. pic.twitter.com/czWHtY7R2m
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 12, 2019
People spotted another bear rumbling through a dumpster on Thursday in the Philadelphia area, but it is unclear whether both bear sightings are connected.
Baby bear is back. 🐻
In Roxborough.
11:20 AM, lunch time.@6abc
📸 credit: Thelma Barnes pic.twitter.com/24iQFZLTC0
— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) June 13, 2019
Officials say they are not sure whether this bear is the same one that was spotted on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.