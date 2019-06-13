Black Bear Spotted on the Loose in Philadelphia

KATHERINE RODRIGUEZ

A black bear remains on the loose early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, roaming around the train tracks near a rail line and weaving in and out of the woods.

The bear, which weighs about 100 pounds, did not impact rail service but did cause a lot of buzz around the area, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The search for the bear prompted authorities and a chopper to come find the bear.

“I was working in the brewery, heard a lot of commotion. Heard a lot of choppers, came outside. [Police] told us to get back inside because there was a bear on the loose,” an employee said.

The Philadelphia Police posted a tongue-in-cheek status update asking the public to report any bear sightings to the authorities.

People spotted another bear rumbling through a dumpster on Thursday in the Philadelphia area, but it is unclear whether both bear sightings are connected.

Officials say they are not sure whether this bear is the same one that was spotted on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

