Black Bear Spotted on the Loose in Philadelphia

A black bear remains on the loose early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, roaming around the train tracks near a rail line and weaving in and out of the woods.

The bear, which weighs about 100 pounds, did not impact rail service but did cause a lot of buzz around the area, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The search for the bear prompted authorities and a chopper to come find the bear.

Yep that's a BEAR near @SEPTA RR tracks in #EastFalls. Now bear with me… I think of a pun soon enough. 🐻 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7NfJluzzkh — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) June 12, 2019

“I was working in the brewery, heard a lot of commotion. Heard a lot of choppers, came outside. [Police] told us to get back inside because there was a bear on the loose,” an employee said.

The Philadelphia Police posted a tongue-in-cheek status update asking the public to report any bear sightings to the authorities.

Should you report bear sightings to 911? Does a bear poop in the [East Falls] woods?! Please help the authorities return Yogi to an area where there are less train tracks, and more pic-a-nic baskets. pic.twitter.com/czWHtY7R2m — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 12, 2019

People spotted another bear rumbling through a dumpster on Thursday in the Philadelphia area, but it is unclear whether both bear sightings are connected.

Baby bear is back. 🐻

In Roxborough.

11:20 AM, lunch time.@6abc

📸 credit: Thelma Barnes pic.twitter.com/24iQFZLTC0 — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) June 13, 2019

Officials say they are not sure whether this bear is the same one that was spotted on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.