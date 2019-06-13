1 Dead, 3 Injured in Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in New Jersey

One man is dead and three others have been taken to a local hospital in New Jersey after a suspected bout of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency responders arrived at the home in Bernardsville at 5:40 a.m. Thursday to find a 59-year-old man dead in his garage, the Bridgewater Courier News reported.

The responders also took a 51-year-old woman, a ten-year-old boy, and a five-year-old girl to the hospital for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, but their conditions were not known as of Thursday afternoon.

WABC News reported that someone from inside the home placed a 911 call.

“Bernardsville, for an update, they’re now saying they can’t get him out of the car, unable to do CPR,” according to a snippet from the 911 call involving Somerset County EMS and Fire. “Starting CPR now…”

Police have not released the names of the four people nor provided any information on whether they are related, Fox 5 New York reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.