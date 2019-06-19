A train reportedly carrying explosives and hazardous materials derailed in Elko County, Nevada on Wednesday.

The Elko City and County Public Safety Department shared a public safety alert stating the train transporting bombs, grenades, and ammonium nitrate derailed in Wells, Nevada, at approximately 10:20 a.m. local time, KSL reports. Vegetable oil is the only item to have spilled.

“No hazardous materials were involved and no one was injured,” Union Pacific Railroad press representative Tim McMahan told the Elko Daily.

Purported photos and video of the crash scene were posted to social media.

According to the Elko Sheriff’s Office, the I-80 is closed in both directions near Wells due to the derailment.