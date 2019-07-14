Teenager Attacked by Shark While Boogie Boarding in Florida

A teenage girl was bitten by a shark while she was boogie boarding on Florida’s Amelia Island Friday morning.

Authorities said the 16-year-old was bitten on her heel and ankle but managed to free herself and make it to the pool area of the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort where she was staying.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said the area does not get many reports of shark attacks. However, reports state that this was the second shark attack to occur in the area in two weeks, after another teenager was bitten while surfing off New Smyrna Beach on June 30.

Leeper said beachgoers should also be aware that sharks like to feed in the morning and during late afternoon hours.

Breitbart News reported a similar incident that happened in June at New Smyrna Beach in Florida.

Dan Watson, a father who was using a drone to take photos of his children as they played in the ocean, noticed something “shadowy” when he looked at the photos.

“As soon as I got it into the air, I started seeing a shadow moving through the water right towards them,” he said. Watson told his wife what he saw and the couple began calling to their children to come out of the water.

“I was like, ‘Get out, get out, get out!'” Sally Watson told reporters. “I immediately get the kids out of the water. I see them get out of the water, and he immediately brings the drone to me, and I see the shark swimming at my children.”

Watson later posted the photos of the incident on his Instagram profile.

“See that dark shadow making its way straight for the shore and those people? That was my view this weekend while flying my Mavic 2 Pro… and oh, 3 of those people are my kids!” the father wrote.

“Definitely too close of an encounter for my liking! Thinking my DJI drone is now coming with me to every beach day!!!”