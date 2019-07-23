WATCH: Young Athlete with No Arms Lands 20-Inch Box Jump

Video footage shows the inspirational moment a young man with no arms jumps onto a 20-inch box while his coaches cheer him on.

Tim, a young person attending the NubAbility Athletics Camp in Du Quoin, Illinois, tried three times on Monday to jump high enough to make it onto the wooden box.

“All the people who told you you can’t. Jump on it now,” one of his coaches tells him. On his third try, he manages to place one foot on the box but not the other. However, Tim is encouraged by his coaches and is clearly determined to overcome any self-doubt.

On his fourth try, he plants both feet on top of the box with no help from the two men standing near him. The entire room erupts in cheers as Tim jumps down and hugs his coach. The video shows Tim crying as she wraps her arms around him.

The NubAbility Athletics Foundation wrote on its Facebook page Monday about the inspiring moment.

The post said:

ATTABOY TIMMY!! CLEAR your mind of CAN’T. You can do what you train to do. You might have to work harder, train longer, practice more and do it differently than others, but you CAN DO whatever you set your mind out to do. Don’t listen to the doubters. Find the mentors. The been there, done ‘thatters.’ Know that you are going to fall more. Sweat more. Dedicate more. Know that you were made for MORE. Whatever your circumstance, whatever your difference, you were MADE for the GREATNESS God put in your heart.

The website for the non-profit organization states that its mission is to “encourage, inspire, instruct limb different youth (congenital or traumatic amputees) by getting them out of the stands, off the bench and into mainstream sports. Imagine the power of having a mentor who looks like you. #DontNeed2.”

On Tuesday, the foundation tweeted a picture of Tim on top of the box with a caption that read, “We coach our kids they are God’s art. Psalms 139:13-16.”