WATCH: Texas Teen Saves Child from Dog Attack

A 19-year-old from Texas is being hailed a hero after rescuing a six-year-old from a pitbull attack on Sunday.

Grant Brown was about to leave his home in Conroy, Texas, for the day when he heard someone screaming down the street. When he looked around, he saw six-year-old Mason Lindeman being attacked by the dog while he was outside playing, KPRC reported.

It was that moment when Brown sprung into action to save the child.

“I was just focused on how I could get the dog away from the kid,” Brown said Wednesday.

A video of the attack showed when Brown ran towards the dog, prompting the animal to jump off Mason and go after Brown. Brown continued to chase the dog while Mason fled to safety.

Jill Lindeman, Mason’s mother, said she was inside when the attack took place.

“I opened the door and see my son standing there with blood covering his head, neck and arms,” Lindeman said. “I checked him over very quickly and realized it was a cut to the back of his head.”

Lindeman rushed her son to a local hospital, where he received four staples to close the wound in the back of his head.

The dog still went after Brown until it knocked him to the ground a few feet away from where the dog initiated the attack.

“The dog was on top of me before I knew it and I knew I had to keep his mouth away from me,” Brown said.

The pitbull then bit Brown’s hand, but Brown’s father arrived shortly after to scare the dog away.

Brown suffered a 1-inch bite mark and a few puncture wounds to his hand.

Jillian Lindeman said that she really appreciated Brown’s efforts to rescue her son.

“I just want to give the guy a hug, there’s nothing I can do but just say thank you,” she said.

The owner of the dog was cited and the dog was taken into custody by Montgomery County Animal Control.