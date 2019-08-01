NYC: Man Says He Was Viciously Beaten for Wearing MAGA Hat

A New Jersey resident says he was beaten by over a dozen people in the Chinatown district of New York City for donning a pro-Trump campaign “MAGA” baseball hat, asking police to find his alleged attackers in a press conference Thursday.

42-year-old Jahangir Turan, owner of the David Parker Art Gallery, suffered a large black eye after he was reportedly attacked by the mob on Canal Street at around 7:30 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Turan told officers that he bought the red cap at Trump Tower shortly before his assault. He said he was punched in the face and then had his head slammed into a metal scaffolding.

“One girl flipped my hat, and then within five, eight seconds, I got pushed from the back and my face hit the scaffolding pole,” he told CBS New York.

Turan, who declined medical attention, said the attack occurred so quickly he didn’t have a chance to see what his alleged assailants looked like. No arrests have been made.

“I love President Trump. I think he’s doing a great job,” he told Fox 5. “It’s sad to get beat up for wearing this hat. This is America.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, shared a video of Turan’s interview with Fox 5 NY, quipping, “THIS is the so-called ‘tolerant left.'”