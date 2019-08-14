A homeowner in Zachary, Louisiana, shot and critically wounded an alleged naked intrusion suspect on Sunday.

The AP reports that the incident occurred “early Sunday morning,” and the homeowner was alerted to the suspect by a barking dog.

The Advocate reports that the homeowner walked out on his porch to investigate the barking and saw the naked suspect. He warned the suspect to back up “several times,” but the suspect allegedly refused compliance and “forced his way into the home.”

The homeowner then shot the naked man, leaving him in critical condition.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office indicates the suspect suffers from an undisclosed “medical condition.”