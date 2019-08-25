Texas Newlyweds Die in Car Crash Minutes After Ceremony

Two newlyweds were killed in a car accident Friday just moments after their marriage ceremony ended in Orange, Texas.

Reports said Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, were merging onto Highway 87 when a pickup truck towing a trailer collided with their vehicle.

The couple had just left the Orange County Justice of the Peace precinct where they said their vows to each other.

The groom’s mother and sister were in the car behind theirs and witnessed the tragic event.

“I watched my baby die,” said Morgan’s mother, Kennia. “I’m still wearing my son’s blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car.”

“That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life, the rest of the time that I’m on earth,” she concluded.

Reports said the driver of the Ford F-250 pickup was not injured and stayed at the scene of the crash.

The bride’s aunt, Cassie Boudreaux Watson, told reporters her niece was a wonderful person and full of life.

“Rhiannon was a beautiful, strong, independent young woman that was full of life,” Watson recalled. “She was loving and kind. Always smiling.”

The couple planned to have a large Christmas wedding celebration in December for friends and family but decided to get married in August because they did not want to wait any longer to make their union official, according to CBS News.

Morgan’s mother told reporters the two newlyweds had been high school sweethearts and were excited to begin their new life together.

“I witnessed my own worst nightmare,” she said of the tragic accident.

Detectives at the Orange Police Department are currently investigating the incident, according to reports.