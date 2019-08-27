Video: Fire Erupts at Massive Philadelphia Church

Firefighters on Tuesday are battling a major fire at a massive West Philadelphia church.

The church, Greater Bible Way Temple, houses a children’s daycare center. The two-alarm fire began just before 3 p.m. local time, according to ABC News 6.

Eyewitness video shows flames and smoke pouring from the top of the building.

Firefighters are battling a two alarm fire at the Greater Bible Way Temple in the Parkside section. Heavy smoke can be seen. No initial reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/zBNwRFfVbx — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) August 27, 2019

“Greater Bible Way Temple is 60-year-old ministry located in the heart of the West Philadelphia. We welcome you to experience worship and fellowship with us,” reads a description of the church’s website. “We are not a perfect church – just a forgiven church whose doors swing on the hinges of Love.”

Police have yet to comment on possible injuries or deaths at this time.