Video: Fire Erupts at Massive Philadelphia Church

Firefighters on Tuesday are battling a major fire at a massive West Philadelphia church.

The church, Greater Bible Way Temple, houses a children’s daycare center. The two-alarm fire began just before 3 p.m. local time, according to ABC News 6.

Eyewitness video shows flames and smoke pouring from the top of the building.

“Greater Bible Way Temple is 60-year-old ministry located in the heart of the West Philadelphia. We welcome you to experience worship and fellowship with us,” reads a description of the church’s website. “We are not a perfect church – just a forgiven church whose doors swing on the hinges of Love.”

Police have yet to comment on possible injuries or deaths at this time.

