One man is in police custody following the discovery of multiple explosives near the route of a Labor Day parade in New Jersey that the state’s governor was scheduled to attend on Monday.

NJ.com reports that law enforcement arrested the man on Monday morning after “over half a dozen” pipe bomb-like devices were found near South Plainfield’s Labor Day Parade route. The news outlet said Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ, pictured) and first lady Tammy Murphy were slated to participate in the parade that was supposed to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time. I was canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” According to this report, the governor and his wife were not the targets of the explosives or in immediate danger at any point — as the devices were not powerful enough to kill.

An unnamed law enforcement official told the outlet that the suspect is a “rogue individual” with an interest in explosives. He is said to be in his 50s.

Murphy was scheduled to attend a Labor Day parade in Rutherford this afternoon, but the event was called off due to rain.