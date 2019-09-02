At least 34 people are feared dead after a boat burst into flames off Santa Cruz Island, California, on Monday morning, according to reports.

The Coast Guard Los Angeles was dispatched to battle the blaze at around 5:00 a.m.

“The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues,” the U.S. Coast Guard’s Los Angeles base announced.

“The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers,” USCG Los Angeles wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed it also responded to the blaze roughly an hour and a half before the USCG Los Angeles.

Five people were rescued by first responders, reports Fox News affiliate KKFX-TV.

No further details are available at this time.