U.S. Coast Guard: 4 Missing Crew Members Off Georgia Coast are Alive

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says rescuers have drilled through the hull of an overturned cargo ship and made contact with four missing crew members stuck inside.

Lt. Lloyd Heflin tells The Associated Press that the contact came Monday morning after rescuers rappelled down the side of the ship.

Heflin says “the early indication is they are on board and OK.”

He says the initial rescue team has faced a language barrier in communicating with the South Korean crew members. Heflin says rescuers are trying to figure out the safest way of getting them out.

The Golden Ray flipped onto its side and caught fire Sunday as it left the Port of Brunswick with more than 4,000 vehicles inside.